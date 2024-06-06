Southeastern Louisiana University, the State’s Third Largest Public University, Selects the YuJa Video Platform to Deliver Course Content to its Nearly 13,000 Students

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southeastern Louisiana University has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to replace its former video vendor. The Video Platform will provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution across the institution’s five colleges that serve nearly 13,000 students.





Southeastern Louisiana University was seeking an affordable, easy-to-use and navigate, and supportive video tool that would enable them to create and edit videos and streamline workflows. In addition to traditional video use cases, the institution will benefit from auto-captioning and the ability to edit captions, embedding video quizzes, in-video commenting, and sharing media internally and externally across a variety of audiences. Other built-in tools within the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, such as automated production, processing, publishing and managing of content, all help streamline workflows and enable course designers and instructors to create engaging learning experiences. YuJa’s Video Platform integrates with the Canvas Learning Management System.

“In addition to the robust features and tools offered within the Video Platform, Southeastern Louisiana University will benefit from bundling together ed-tech solutions. The university also licenses the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help streamline accessibility, and we’re excited for them to use the two solutions in tandem,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1925, Southeastern Louisiana University has been a central figure in the educational, cultural and economic development of the Northshore region of Louisiana. Southeastern Louisiana University is the state’s third-largest public university, boasting over 13,000 students who come from nearly 50 nations and all 50 states. The university offers more than 150 programs of study across five colleges that focus on hands-on learning. The mission of Southeastern Louisiana University is to lead the educational, economic, and cultural development of Southeast Louisiana.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278