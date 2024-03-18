South Korea’s Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort Is Live With State-of-the-Art Property Management And Point-Of-Sale Hospitality Software Solutions From Agilysys

— In addition to PMS and POS, Agilysys solutions for booking, dining reservations, service management, mobile food & beverage ordering and document imaging are live and supporting exceptional staff and guest experiences at scale —

Multiple Agilysys hospitality technology solutions designed to work together to deliver operational efficiency and analytical insights will drive enhanced revenue opportunities and enable superior experiences for staff and guests, all with the scale and flexibility required to serve the expansive and diverse entertainment-integrated resort property. Agilysys PMS and POS solutions began supporting hotel and food & beverage operations at the property in December 2023 and expanded to support both gaming and non-gaming patrons when the property’s casino opened February 3. Agilysys ‘serious about service’ implementation experts have worked alongside the INSPIRE team to configure and deploy these solutions to meet the exacting standards required to support this new-generation resort.

In addition to Agilysys PMS and Agilysys POS, Agilysys solutions for booking, dining reservations, service management, mobile food & beverage ordering and document imaging are live. Agilysys solutions for mobile check-in and check-out and to manage loyalty and promotions are in the process of being deployed soon.

John Ware, Vice President, Global IT Services and Support for Mohegan – which owns, develops and operates Mohegan INSPIRE in South Korea along with seven other premiere entertainment-integrated resorts in North America – commented, “Agilysys has a long track record of implementing integrated hospitality technology on a grand scale. I expect that these solutions will allow us to understand each guest at an individual level and engage each of them in a personalized way throughout their stay. I would also like to appreciate Agilysys for working with us in ways that honor the sovereignty and cultural values of the Mohegan Tribe.”

Agilysys President and CEO Ramesh Srinivasan noted, “Taking such a broad array of solutions – including our modern state-of-the-art PMS platform – live at the scale and diversity INSPIRE Korea requires marks a meaningful milestone for Agilysys in the Asia-Pacific region. INSPIRE Korea creates marvelous, unforgettable experiences for guests of all generations and from all corners of the world. We are honored to have Agilysys technology underlying this property’s top-notch, high-touch hospitality while also supporting the operational efficiency and revenue-per-guest insights essential to achieving its mission of ‘Inspiring Worlds, Inspiring People.’”

Mr. Srinivasan continued, “We look forward to continuing to serve INSPIRE Korea as the organization executes its impressive plans for elevating and transforming hospitality for guests from around the world,” he said.

Mohegan INSPIRE Korea covers almost 500,000 square meters and features its five-star hotel in three towers, each with different concepts and together totaling 1,275 rooms; Korea’s first multi-purpose 15,000-seat arena; a versatile, glass-domed water park; state-of-the-art MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) facilities with the largest hotel ballroom in Korea; an outdoor entertainment park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences; a 20,000 square meter casino exclusively for international visitors; a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street; and commercial facilities that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Also planned are a 1,000-seat food court, Korea’s most prominent immersive media art exhibition center and an indoor children’s playground. Located near Incheon International Airport, Mohegan INSPIRE is just an hour’s drive from Seoul’s center and within a four-hour flight from neighboring Asian countries.

