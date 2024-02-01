South Dakota-Based Augustana University Selects the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Deploy Site-Wide Video Creation and Management Tools

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Augustana University, a nationally-recognized university located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide.





The institution was seeking an all-in-one solution to create, upload, and edit content while also integrating with Canvas, the school’s learning management system. In addition to user-friendly features that enable instructors to create engaging, interactive content, Augustana University will enable instructors to add captions, video quizzing, and share content among a variety of audiences, as well as provide comprehensive analytics, gradebook integration, adaptive bitrate streaming, device compatibility, and other features that enable success for instructors and students.

“YuJa’s suite of ed-tech tools provides a one-stop-shop for driving digital learning programs at institutions of all sizes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for Augustana University to have a robust set of tools that will help instructors and course designers create and deliver engaging and interactive learning experiences.”

ABOUT AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY

Located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s largest city, Augustana University enrolls more than 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students who come from 42 states and 57 countries. Approximately 215 transfer, exchange and continuing international students are enrolled at AU. The institution provides students with a wide range of academic courses and majors, including more than 100 different majors, minors and pre-professional programs of study. Additionally, graduate students can select from nearly a dozen master and doctoral programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

