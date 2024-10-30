South 8’s LiGas® Liquefied Gas Electrolyte Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2024

Recognition as one of 200 world-changing innovations validates how LiGas can improve the performance, safety, and cost of lithium-ion batteries

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#batteries—South 8 Technologies (South 8), the developer of LiGas®, a liquefied gas electrolyte for advanced lithium-ion batteries, announced today that LiGas has been named as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024 in the Green Energy category. The annual list features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.









Traditional Li-ion batteries contain flammable, toxic liquid electrolytes, which only perform safely at temperatures between 0 to 45°C, and at freeze -20°C. LiGas is a liquefied gas electrolyte with high electrical conductivity and low viscosity, which enhances the range and performance of batteries in extreme environments, even providing high energy in temperatures from -60°C to +60°C. LiGas also burns off immediately if the battery cell is damaged or punctured, virtually eliminating thermal propagation and dramatically reducing the risk of thermal runaway and battery fires. Additionally, LiGas is fully recyclable, unlike liquid electrolytes.

“We are honored to be selected as one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2024. Our co-founders Cyrus Rustomji and Jungwoo Lee invented LiGas and this recognition validates its potential to improve the safety, performance and cost of Li-ion batteries,” said Tom Stepien, CEO of South 8. “As Li-ion batteries become more widespread in our devices, vehicles and stationary systems concerns about their safety and cost grow. LiGas is well positioned to directly address these pain points and help enable a clean energy future.”

To compile this year’s list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME’s editors said: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world’s largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

To learn more about South 8 and its LiGas liquefied gas electrolyte, please visit www.south8.com.

To see the full list, please visit www.time.com/best-inventions-2024. From TIME ©2024 TIME USA LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license.

About South 8 Technologies

South 8 solves lithium-ion’s “fire and ice”™ problems with LiGas®, a patented liquefied gas electrolyte. LiGas reduces lithium-ion fire risk and operates from -60°C to +60°C, enabling clean battery power to more applications, environments and people. The San Diego-based company has been granted 39 patents across seven countries and jurisdictions. Learn more: www.south8.com

