Sourcepoint Unveils Groundbreaking Universal Consent and Preferences Solution Amidst Evolving Digital Privacy Landscape

Sourcepoint, a leading data privacy technology company, today announced the launch of its Universal Consent and Preferences solution. This innovative platform integrates seamlessly with Sourcepoint's industry-leading consent management platform (CMP) to help enterprises navigate the complex landscape of data privacy regulations while maximizing the value of their first-party data strategies.





The announcement comes on the heels of Google’s recent update regarding third-party cookies in Chrome, which shifts the decision-making power about cookie usage to users. This change underscores the critical importance of transparent, user-centric consent and preference management solutions.

“Google’s announcement doesn’t mean third-party cookies are here to stay, nor does it signal the end of alternative ad targeting solutions, like Privacy Sandbox,” said Ben Barokas, CEO and Co-Founder at Sourcepoint. “Instead, it highlights the need for businesses to be agile and prepared for a future where user choice is paramount. Our Universal Consent and Preferences solution is designed to help organizations navigate this complex landscape effectively.”

Key features of Sourcepoint’s Universal Consent and Preferences include:

Highly customizable preference center: Empowering businesses to create branded, user-friendly interfaces for consent and preference management. Seamless integration: Compatible with leading marketing technology platforms, ensuring smooth implementation and operation within existing ecosystems. Cross-channel consistency: Enabling uniform consent and preference application across web, mobile, and other digital touchpoints. Consumer engagement: Built to help businesses meet evolving consumer expectations, including the ability to change marketing preferences or withdraw consent for personalization.

As the digital advertising industry adapts to a more privacy-centric model, solutions like Universal Consent and Preferences become crucial. They allow businesses to respect user choices while maintaining effective engagement strategies.

“We partnered with Sourcepoint because their proactive involvement in privacy discussions always impressed us. As companies continue to navigate the challenges of signal loss in a cookieless future, having a strong marketing preferences solution is essential, and Sourcepoint provides just that,” said Kurt Donnell, CEO, Freestar.

As the industry continues to evolve, with potential changes like IP address deprecation on the horizon, Sourcepoint remains committed to providing forward-thinking solutions that help businesses stay ahead of the curve in privacy-conscious marketing.

For more information about Sourcepoint's Universal Consent and Preferences solution, visit sourcepoint.com.

About Sourcepoint:

Sourcepoint is the practical privacy platform trusted by the world’s most influential brands. Supporting over 30 billion consumer touchpoints per month, Sourcepoint offers enterprise-grade privacy automation for complex, dynamic compliance challenges.

Sourcepoint has offices in New York, Berlin and London.

