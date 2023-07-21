SourceNow CEO Jean-Paul Renard to Co-Chair Habitat for Humanity’s Annual CEO Build, Demonstrating Lifelong Commitment to Service

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is excited to announce that the highly anticipated annual CEO Build will take place on September 21 and 22 in Lake Worth Beach. This event brings together local executives and leaders to partner with Habitat for Humanity, aiding local families in building a path to a better life through affordable homeownership.









We are proud to highlight the involvement of Jean-Paul Renard, CEO of SourceNow, as one of the esteemed co-chairs. Mr. Renard’s passion for serving others and his unwavering commitment to a lifetime of servitude make him an exceptional leader. The Habitat for Humanity CEO Build provides him with an opportunity to fulfill this deep calling by actively contributing to the community. Mr. Renard beautifully expressed his sentiments, stating, “It is both an honor and a pleasure to have the opportunity to work with Habitat for Humanity. Home ownership is something we all dream to accomplish in our lifetime. Families are raised, memories are formed, and stability and refuge are found in a home.” His inspiring words reflect his deep understanding of the significance of safe and affordable housing in transforming lives.

Joining Mr. Renard as co-chair is Kenneth Lebersfeld, CEO of Capitol Lighting. Together, they will provide guidance and support to ensure the success of the event. In addition, Angelo Bianco, managing partner of CP Group, and Jesse Rack, vice president of Rack Electric, will serve as honorary chairs, bringing their invaluable expertise to the cause.

The CEO Build not only serves as a significant fundraising initiative but also allows influential individuals to make a tangible impact by participating in the construction of homes for families in need of safe and affordable housing. Mr. Renard’s involvement exemplifies his dedication to creating positive change within our community.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County extends its deepest gratitude to CEO Jean-Paul Renard and SourceNow for their invaluable contribution as co-chairs of the 2023 CEO Build. Together, we will build a brighter future, one home at a time.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County is a 501(c)(3) organization and an affiliate of a global nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity International serving Palm Beach County. Families and individuals in need of a safe, decent, and affordable housing partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit www.habitatgreaterpbc.org.

About SourceNow

SourceNow is a global leader in contingent talent solutions, offering a comprehensive range of services to meet the staffing needs of companies worldwide. With headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, SourceNow brings 30 years of experience in Vendor Management Software Technology, Managed Services, Temporary Staffing, Professional Staffing Services and CDL Class A Transportation training. To learn more, visit www.mysourcenow.com.

