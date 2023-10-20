SoundHound AI To Report 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 9

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced that it will report its 2023 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day.





Conference Call and Webcast Information

Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO, and Nitesh Sharan, CFO, will host the conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at investors.soundhound.com and a replay will be available at the same location.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic Interaction™, a real-time, multimodal customer service interface. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses. www.soundhound.com

