SoundHound AI to Participate in March Investor Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced its participation in the following investor conference in March.

Nitesh Sharan, SoundHound’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Cantor Global Technology Conference in New York. The event will take place on March 11 at 8:20 AM PT / 11:20 AM ET. The presentation will be streamed live, with a webcast registration link available in advance on SoundHound’s investor relations website at investors.soundhound.com.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice and conversational AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses. www.soundhound.com.

Investors:

Scott Smith

408-724-1498

IR@SoundHound.com

Media:

Gianna Arantes

201-815-9852

PR@SoundHound.com