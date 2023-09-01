SoundHound AI To Participate in Investor Events in September

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in September:





Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound, will participate at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference in New York. The presentation will be broadcast live at 7:30 am PT/10:30 am ET on September 12. You can register to view here.

Nitesh Sharan, CFO of SoundHound, will participate at the Northland Capital Markets Institutional Investor Virtual Conference on September 19.

Please reach out to the respective conference hosts for more details on how to schedule a meeting at either conference. More information will be available on SoundHound’s investor relations website at investor.soundhound.com.

If you wish to receive company email notifications, please register at investor.soundhound.com.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic Interaction™, a real-time, multimodal customer service interface. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses. www.soundhound.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Scott Smith



408-724-1498



IR@SoundHound.com

Media:

Fiona McEvoy



415-610-6590



PR@SoundHound.com