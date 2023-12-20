SoundHound AI Participated in Investor Events in December

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SOUN–SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, participated in the following investor events in December and is making the replays available:





Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound, participated at the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Communications CSaaS Conference on December 1. You can view it here.

Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound and Nitesh Sharan, CFO of SoundHound participated at the 2023 Wedbush Software Virtual Bus Tour on December 13. You can view it here.

Nitesh Sharan, CFO of SoundHound, participated at the Northland Capital Markets Virtual AI Conference: Object and Language Understanding on December 14. You can view it here.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic Interaction™, a real-time, multimodal customer service interface. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses. www.soundhound.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our expected financial performance, our ability to implement our business strategy and anticipated business and operations, including our ability to expand our White Castle partnership and roll out our AI drive-through service, roll out our Dynamic Interaction, Chat AI for Automotive and Vehicle Intelligence domain, and expand the number of platforms on which our voice AI technology will be available, the potential utility of and market for our products and services, our ability to achieve revenue from our bookings backlog, guidance for financial results for 2023, statements concerning the closing of the SYNQ3 merger, our expected operational and financial performance upon closing of the merger, and our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting SoundHound’s business including, our ability to successfully consummate the SYNQ3 merger, the challenges and costs of integrating, restructuring and achieving anticipated synergies and benefits of the merger and the risk that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction may not be fully realized or take longer to realize than expected, our ability to successfully launch and commercialize new products and services and derive significant revenue, our ability to develop the bespoke products and services required under the contracts included in our bookings backlog, including, but not limited to, our ability to convert customer adoption of Smart Ordering into realized revenue, our ability to predict or measure supply chain disruptions at our customers, our market opportunity and our ability to acquire new customers and retain existing customers, the timing and impact of our growth initiatives, level of product service failures that could lead our customers to use competitors’ services, our ability to predict direct and indirect customer demand for our existing and future products, our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees, the effects of competition, including price competition within our industry segment. technological, regulatory and legal developments that uniquely or disproportionately impact our industry segment, developments in the economy and financial markets and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

