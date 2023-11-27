Soundbar Cyber Monday Deals 2023: Roku, TV, Dolby Atmos, Smart & More Soundbar Savings Revealed by Consumer Articles

Review of the top soundbar Cyber Monday deals for 2023. Browse the best TCL, Sonos, Bose, LG, Samsung & Vizio offers on this page.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyber Monday deals experts have found the best soundbar deals for Cyber Monday 2023, including the latest offers on Samsung S series, Sonos Ray, Arc, Beam, Bose TV soundbar and more. Access the latest deals listed below.
Best Soundbar Deals:
- Save up to 72% on a wide range of soundbars from Samsung, VIZIO, Bose, Sonos & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on Samsung soundbars, speakers & electronics at the Samsung Black Friday sale (Samsung.com)
- Save up to $440 on Sonos soundbars, sets & accessories (Sonos.com)
- Save up to 55% on soundbars with Dolby Atmos (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on Roku smart soundbars (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 33% on Bose smart soundbars & TV speakers (Bose.com)
- Save up to $800 on LG wireless & Bluetooth soundbars (LG.com)
- Save up to 40% on VIZIO soundbars with Dolby Atmos & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 40% on TCL soundbars (Walmart.com)
Best Home Theater Deals:
- Save up to 57% on home theater systems from Vizio, Samsung, onn. & more (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $440 on Sonos home theater sets (Premium Immersive set, Surround set & more) (Sonos.com)
- Save up to $400 on SVS surround sound home theater systems (SVSound.com)
- Save up to $1,320 on speakers, receivers & amplifiers from Arcam, Onkyo, Denon & more brands (Crutchfield.com)
- Save up to $300 on Bose Deluxe, Steal the Thunder & more home theater sound system (Bose.com)
- Save up to $500 on Samsung home theater systems with built-in subwoofer, Dolby Atmos & more (Samsung.com)
- Save up to 30% on VIZIO V-Series, M-Series & more home theater systems (Walmart.com)
