Sound Growth Partners Acquires ATEK Access Technologies

EDMONDS, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sound Growth Partners (“SGP”) is pleased to announce its acquisition of ATEK Access Technologies, LLC (“ATEK”) on August 22, 2024. SGP provided all the capital required to complete the transaction via its One-Stop Buyout™ structure.





Headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN, ATEK manufactures innovative and reliable products for a diverse range of industries under its Datakey and Larco brands. Datakey is the leading provider of rugged, reprogrammable memory keys for access control and data storage applications, and Larco is a leading manufacturer of industrial safety mats and door access controls.

“ATEK’s unique combination of advanced engineering and unparalleled reliability has established it as a trusted partner in mission-critical applications across various sectors,” said Travis Steele, Partner at SGP. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at ATEK and are eager to support the company’s growth in the coming years.”

To learn more about ATEK, please visit https://datakey.com/ and https://www.larco.com/.

About Sound Growth Partners

Founded in 2023, SGP is a Seattle-based private equity firm investing in clear market leaders within the lower middle market. SGP provides all the capital necessary to close a transaction. The firm invests in companies with $2 to $10 million of EBITDA in niches within the Consumer Products, Business Services, Distribution and Light Manufacturing industries.

To learn more about Sound Growth Partners and the One-Stop Buyout™, please visit https://soundgrowthpartners.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Peter Roushdy, Managing Partner



proushdy@soundgrowthpartners.com

Kyle Largent, Managing Partner



klargent@soundgrowthpartners.com

Travis Steele, Partner



tsteele@soundgrowthpartners.com

David Glazer, Partner



dglazer@soundgrowthpartners.com