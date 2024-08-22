Soul Machines’ Study Reveals That Gen Z – ‘The Transformer Generation’ – is Navigating Life’s Challenges with AI Assistants

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–A new survey conducted by Soul Machines, a company focused on human-centered AI, today unveiled a new study that identifies critical gaps for Gen Z and their future. The study, which explored the top areas of personal growth among young adults, revealed a pressing need for support in areas such as body confidence, anxiety management, career development and financial planning.









Rise of the Transformer Generation

Gen Z, with their adaptability, digital fluency, and seismic cultural impact globally, has become the ‘Transformer Generation.’ And, they are redefining the way they seek support. Unlike previous generations who relied heavily on traditional self-help resources, this digitally native group is embracing AI Assistants as an essential tool for personal growth and to help them navigate an uncertain future.

Survey Says

The survey, which polled 250 individuals aged 18-24 about their top life improvement goals, revealed which goals they prefer to utilize a supportive AI Assistant to get them through the process.

Here’s what topped the list:

A Whole New World: 45% wanted to utilize an AI Assistant to learn a new language or to hone their language skills. Our study revealed that for many, the motivation was driven by a desire to travel and see the world, or to experience living in another country.

Ditching the 9-to-5: 44% chose to use an AI Assistant to explore new career opportunities. Open-ended responses showed growing interest in entrepreneurship, side hustles and alternative career paths.

Getting Hyped Up: 38% need an AI Assistant just to help get them started on anything and everything. While this group desires self-improvement, they shared they need additional support to find motivation, and to help keep them engaged during their self-improvement journey.

Slay Self-Doubt: 37% wanted to use an AI Assistant to help boost their confidence in social or professional situations. Many shared in the study that they suffer from social anxiety, shyness and fear of judgment. These participants want to meet or be around more people, but felt they needed help or practice before launching into the real world.

Your Money, Your Rules: 36% wanted help from an AI Assistant to explore new investment strategies. The study showed that their end goal was to gain financial independence and security, but first, they needed to learn financial literacy and figuring out how to afford the basics.

Spark Your Imagination: 32% also look to AI Assistants to help them pursue personal passions or unleash new creative pursuits. They reported that the hobbies they are interested in include writing a novel, learning to play an instrument, learning to cook or making pottery.

Glow Up: 30% associated being healthy and improving their appearance as top goals to improve their quality of life. Themes that emerged from this report showed that they wanted to use an AI Assistant to help them with diet plans, workouts and beauty tips.

These findings underscore a growing demand for personalized, empathetic support among Gen Z. Soul Machines’ AI Assistants are designed to fill this void by providing human-like on-demand, 1:1 judgment-free guidance and encouragement.

“We believe that Soul Machines AI Assistants will revolutionize the way people approach self-improvement,” said Darren Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Soul Machines. “Our goal is to create AI Assistants that help users transform into the best versions of themselves. By prioritizing emotional intelligence above all, we are providing the support and guidance that Gen Z needs to thrive as they navigate new social norms and milestones.”

Soul Machines AI Assistants

Soul Machines’ AI Assistants offer a unique approach to self-improvement across education, personal finance, health and wellness, and social situations. It combines the latest AI models, like GPT-4o, with its advanced patented Biological AI to understand and respond to human emotions and behaviors. These AI Assistants provide a safe and supportive environment for users to explore their goals and overcome challenges at their own pace.

Key features include:

Real-life Practice: With our proprietary camera and microphone technology, Soul Machines AI Assistants become multimodal, enabling it to see , hear , interact and respond like a real person.

With our proprietary camera and microphone technology, Soul Machines AI Assistants become multimodal, enabling it to , , and like a real person. Personalization: Each interaction is tailored to the individual user, creating a truly customized experience.

Each interaction is tailored to the individual user, creating a truly customized experience. Continuous Learning: Our AI Assistants learn and adapt over time, providing increasingly relevant and helpful support.

Our AI Assistants learn and adapt over time, providing increasingly relevant and helpful support. Judgment-Free Zone: Users can explore their thoughts and feelings without fear of judgment.

Users can explore their thoughts and feelings without fear of judgment. Accessibility: Our free AI assistants are available 24/7 at www.soulmachines.com, providing support whenever and wherever it’s needed.

About the Study

This online survey of 500 U.S. adults was evenly split by generation (Gen Z, and Millennials). Quotas ensured an even gender split and regional representation. The study was conducted by Soul Machines, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected from July 8th to July 9th 2024. The margin of error is +/- 5 points with 95% confidence.

About Soul Machines

Founded in 2016, Soul Machines is a pioneer in the humanization of AI. We use our ground-breaking Biological AI technology to create engaging, empathetic AI Assistants, powered by our patented Digital Brain™. Our revolutionary Soul Machines Studio tools allow anyone to reimagine customer engagement, drive deep interactivity, and create personalized digital experiences. Soul Machines is unique in delivering the full capabilities of human and machine collaboration in an ethical, responsive, and unprecedented way. Soul Machines’ AI Assistants deliver highly personalized experiences for global enterprises including Heineken, BankABC, Morningstar, and The World Health Organization.

For more information, visit www.soulmachines.com.

Contacts

media@soulmachines.com

Images for press use available at https://shorturl.at/K7FQp