Soracom Showcases IoT Connected Car Proof of Concept at the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) International Conference

Next-Generation network architecture for connected cars developed in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation

BERLIN & SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#iot—Soracom, Inc., a global IoT platform provider with full MVNO capability, announced today that it will showcase a proof of concept (PoC) for a next-generation network architecture for connected cars to securely connect with their OEM cloud at an All-Member meeting hosted by the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) in Berlin, Germany October 22 – 24, 2024. This PoC has been developed in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation.









AECC is a cross-industry, non-profit consortium dedicated to promoting best practices for the convergence of vehicular, computing, and network technologies. The AECC All Member Meeting, subtitled ‘Driving Connectivity, Advancing Mobility,’ will run from October 22 – 24, with the demos highlighting advancements on October 23, 2024.

Soracom joined the AECC in May 2024. As a member organization, the company works alongside mobile network operators (MNOs), automobile manufacturers, communications and cloud service providers, and other related technology standards organizations and technical communities to establish new technologies and standards that advance the connected car industry.

“We are thrilled to work with Toyota Motor Company on this PoC,” said Kenta Yasukawa, Ph.D., CTO and co-founder of Soracom, Inc. “This collaboration represents a major step forward in enabling a seamless, secure, and long-lasting connectivity solution for automotive ecosystems that should help make the next generation of connected cars maintain a secure connection with their OEM cloud backend.”

At the All Member Meeting, Soracom is showcasing a PoC demonstration of a connected car authentication and secure network solution. Working in collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation, a fellow AECC member, the company is conducting phased testing. Soracom is also collaborating with AECC’s global members on advanced R&D of next-generation solutions that enable connected cars to connect to the cloud securely.

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to develop distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.

About Soracom

Soracom is a technology partner to more than 20,000 startups, SMBs, and enterprises, connecting more than 6 million IoT devices globally. Soracom offers robust solutions specifically designed to make it easy to build, operate, and scale IoT deployments. Customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market, makes it easy to connect to any cloud, and offers access to a worldwide partner ecosystem.

More information is available at www.soracom.io

