Sony TV Cyber Monday Deals (2023): Best LED & OLED TV Deals Revealed by Consumer Articles

Cyber Monday experts compare the top Sony TV deals for Cyber Monday 2023, featuring all the latest deals on 4K UHD and HDR smart TVs.
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s a guide to the best Sony TV deals for Cyber Monday, featuring the latest savings on 77, 75, 65, 66 & 50 inch TV models. Check out the full selection of deals listed below.
Best Sony TV Deals:
- Save up to 40% on Sony smart TVs (Mini-LED, OLED, HDR & more) (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $2,000 on a wide range of Sony BRAVIA smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $1,800 on Sony OLED TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 30% on top-rated Sony 4K TVs (Walmart.com)
Best Sony TV Deals by Screen Size:
- Save up to $1,900 on Sony 85 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $2,100 on Sony 83 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 23% on Sony 77 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $650 on Sony 75 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $900 on Sony 65 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 35% on Sony 55 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to $400 on Sony 50 inch TVs (Walmart.com)
More Smart TV Deals:
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of LG, Samsung, Sony, VIZIO & more smart TVs (Walmart.com)
- Save up to 45% on Samsung TVs, phones, electronics & appliances at the Samsung Black Friday sale (Samsung.com)
- Save up to $1,900 on Samsung 4K & smart TVs (Samsung.com)
- Save up to $1,500 on LG OLED & 4K TVs (LG.com)
Interested in more deals? Click here to shop the entire range of live deals at Walmart right now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)