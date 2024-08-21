Sony Releases New PXW-Z200 and HXR-NX800 4K Camcorders; YouTube Video and More Info at B&H

Sony has announced the release of two new camcorders for content producers, the PXW-Z200 and HXR-NX800, featuring several new upgrades and enhancements, including 4K video, a new zoom lens, AI-based autofocus, and much more









Sony HXR-NX800 replaces the HXR-NX5R with numerous new features including 4K, an updated zoom lens, Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. The PXW-Z200, a replacement for the PXW-Z190, comes with the same great features as the HXR-NX800, plus it adds SDI broadcast I/O.

Two Cameras, Same Powerful Features

Both the compact PXW-Z200 and HXR-NX800 camcorders share most features, with only a few differences in connectivity. The main features they share include:

Sony HXR-NX800 4K HDR 1″ Sensor NXCAM Camcorder



Features

A 1” Exmor RS CMOS sensor that captures up to UHD 4K60 video

An updated 24-480mm f/2.8-4.5 zoom lens with 20x optical zoom

AI-based Fast Hybrid autofocus with subject recognition and focus tracking algorithms

Numerous look presets to match any production, including S-Cinetone, ITU709, 709tone, HLG Live, and HLG

Auto-framing that tracks the subject and reframes

A built-in electronic variable ND filter from 1/4 to 1/128 for fast movement between environments

An AUTO/MANUAL switch to quickly go from automatic to manual settings

Supports RTMP/RTMPS and SRT protocols, making live streaming easy

Connections include HDMI type A, USB-C, LAN, REMOTE, and more

2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity for control and live streaming

Auto-upload proxy and original clips to a cloud or FTP server to get to post-production quickly

or FTP server to get to post-production quickly HFR fast- and slow-motion video up to 4K120 and 1080p240

Advanced image stabilization allows you to reduce camera shake with handheld shots

Bright, built-in articulated LCD monitor and OLED viewfinder

4-channel audio capture

Connection to Sony’s Creator’s Cloud

Dual CFexpress Type A and SD card slots

Utilize the same BP-U batteries as many other Sony camcorders

Sony PXW-Z200 4K 1″ CMOS Sensor XDCAM Camcorder – Added Features



In addition to all the features above, the PXW-Z200 adds SDI, timecode, and future MXF wrapper support (available in 2025). Along with the HDMI and USB connections, 12G-SDI input and output has been added, allowing the PXW-Z200 to fit right into multi-camera productions alongside other SDI cameras. It also features timecode input and output to facilitate proxy recording and sync with other SDI cameras. The MXF wrapper update will allow the camera to become more compatible with broadcast workflows.

Sustainability



The cameras are built not only with the best features, but with sustainability in mind. They have been designed to comply with a net zero plan that reduces stress on the environment by focusing on renewable energy and recyclable materials.

