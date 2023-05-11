Sony Announces XPERIA 1 V New Flagship Smartphone Offers Mobile Pros Next-Gen Technology for Content Creators: More Info at B&H Photo Video

Mobile News: Sony releases a new flagship smartphone for mobile content creators and enthusiasts with the XPERIA 1 V. It adds the next-gen Exmor T for mobile sensor to upgrade wide-angle imagery to deliver better low-light performance, in addition to a host of other camera, audio, and gaming upgrades.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the Sony XPERIA 1 V, Sony’s new flagship smartphone that is specifically designed for professional content creators and mobile enthusiasts alike. In this latest release, Sony upgrades the wide-angle lens of the triple-camera system with the Exmore T for mobile sensor. Resolution is updated from 12MP to 48MP, and with it’s unique 2-layer stacked design, more light is captured for improved night shooting performance.

Further photography and videography improvements come in the form of new software features. Creative Look presets are available, letting users select an imaging style to reduce post processing and go for shooting to sharing more easily. S-Cinetone delivers cinematic videos with accurate skin tone representation, and new AI processes improve overall accuracy in images and videos. There is also new vertical UI for stills and video that increases support for portrait-style shooting.

Two new features give greater support to the vlogging community with the XPERIA 1V. Presenting items to the camera is a widespread practice to let viewers see specific details, but generally requires a hand to be placed behind it to achieve proper focus. Product Showcase on the Sony XPERIA 1V now detects items in situations like this and provides proper focus automatically. A rear-facing Video Priority mic is now incorporated to better focus audio pickup on the speaker, minimizing ambient noise.

Sony heavily leverages their camera experience to improve the XPERIA 1 V’s mobile optics, but they have also made significant use of their long history in both audio and gaming. The XPERIA 1 V adds a new high-power and low-noise amplifier that is designed to improve the audio fidelity and bass response of the phone’s front-firing speakers. It also supports Hi-Res Audio over wired headphones or via Bluetooth.

Product Highlights:

6.5″ 4K HDR 21:9 120 Hz OLED Screen

256GB Storage Capacity + 12GB of RAM

2-Layer Stacked 24mm 48MP Wide Lens

12MP 85-125mm Tele & 16mm Ultra-Wide

Creative Look Presets & S-Cinetone

Product Showcase & Voice Priority Mic

Gamers and gaming-specific features, such as fast 240 Hz motion blur reduction and responsive touch scanning. New features include the ability to record at 120 Hz and live stream. As well as adding a gaming audio mixer, voice changer, and single or burst screen capture.

Drawing on an impressive history in consumer electronics, Sony’s XPERIA 1 V continues a tradition of leading the mobile category by providing high-end features and capabilities for all users.

