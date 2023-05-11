Sonos Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported second quarter fiscal 2023 results.
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (unaudited)
- Revenue decreased 23.9% year-over-year to $304.2 million; on a constant-currency basis, revenue decreased 22.4% year-over-year
- Gross margin decreased 150 basis points year-over-year to 43.3%
-
GAAP net loss of $(30.7) million compared to net income of $8.6 million last year
- GAAP net loss margin of (10.1)% compared to net income margin of 2.1% last year
- GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $(0.24) compared to $0.06 last year
-
Non-GAAP net income1 of $5.7 million compared to $36.8 million last year
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS1 of $0.04 compared to $0.26 last year
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $(10.6) million compared to $46.9 million last year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of (3.5)% compared to 11.7% last year
-
Free cash flow of $(121.7) million. Cash flows used in operating activities of $(113.0) million
- Inventories of $326.3 million, increased 7% from last quarter
- Finished goods of $274.5 million, increased 5% from last quarter
Notes: 1 Non-GAAP net income/earnings per share (EPS) exclude stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, and lease abandonment costs. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” and reconciliations to GAAP measures below.
Sonos CEO Patrick Spence commented, “This quarter we made outstanding progress in delivering on our product roadmap with the launch of two new game-changing products, the Era 100 and 300, both the best of their kind. And we entered a new product category with our SaaS-based Sonos Pro offering.”
Mr. Spence continued, “Though our second quarter results were in-line with our guidance, we are reducing our expectations for the second half of Fiscal 2023 due to softening consumer demand and channel partner inventory tightening. As a result, we are taking swift action to reduce our operating expenses and protect our profitability. We remain focused on ensuring that Sonos will emerge from the current choppy consumer environment in a position of strength: we are profitable, we are debt free, and we have a huge market opportunity. Continuing to innovate is critical to delivering on our long-term growth ambitions and I have every confidence in our ability to continue to do so.”
Sonos today separately announced that the Board has appointed Julius Genachowski as Sonos’ Chairperson of the Board. Mr. Genachowski succeeds the Board’s current Chairperson, Mike Volpi, who will continue as a Director. “Mike has set a wonderful example as Board Chair with his exceptional combination of experience and discerning intellect,” Mr. Genachowski said. “I’m honored to be following in his footsteps and delighted that he will be remaining on the Board.” Mr. Genachowski and Mr. Volpi have served as Directors since September 2013 and March 2010, respectively and Mr. Volpi served as Chairperson from November 2010 to May 2023.
Revised Fiscal 2023 Outlook
- Revenue in the range of $1.625 billion to $1.675 billion, representing a decline of 7% to 4% from fiscal 2022, or a decline of 5% to 2% on a constant currency basis. This compares to a prior outlook range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, which represented a decline of 3% to growth 3% from fiscal 2022
- Gross margin in the range of 44.3% to 44.8%, compared to prior outlook range of 45.0% to 46.0%
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $138 million to $168 million, compared to prior outlook range of $145 million to $180 million
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% to 10.0%, unchanged from prior outlook range
Supplemental Earnings Presentation
The company has posted a supplemental earnings presentation accompanying its second quarter fiscal 2023 results to the Earnings Reports section of its investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.
Conference Call, Webcast and Transcript
The company will host a webcast of its conference call and Q&A related to its second quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 10, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Sonos investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx.
The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (240) 789-2714 using the same conference ID.
An archived webcast of the conference call and a transcript of the company’s prepared remarks and Q&A session will also be available at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports following the call.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
Revenue
|
$
|
304,173
|
|
|
$
|
399,781
|
|
|
$
|
976,752
|
|
|
$
|
1,064,262
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
172,555
|
|
|
|
220,747
|
|
|
|
560,078
|
|
|
|
567,843
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
131,618
|
|
|
|
179,034
|
|
|
|
416,674
|
|
|
|
496,419
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
80,785
|
|
|
|
64,947
|
|
|
|
157,726
|
|
|
|
126,277
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
63,621
|
|
|
|
59,955
|
|
|
|
142,317
|
|
|
|
143,691
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
44,438
|
|
|
|
44,090
|
|
|
|
87,553
|
|
|
|
83,816
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
188,844
|
|
|
|
168,992
|
|
|
|
387,596
|
|
|
|
353,784
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
(57,226
|
)
|
|
|
10,042
|
|
|
|
29,078
|
|
|
|
142,635
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
3,181
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
5,149
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(152
|
)
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
(311
|
)
|
|
|
(187
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
(2,832
|
)
|
|
|
(2,281
|
)
|
|
|
20,745
|
|
|
|
(3,683
|
)
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
(2,248
|
)
|
|
|
25,583
|
|
|
|
(3,714
|
)
|
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
(57,029
|
)
|
|
|
7,794
|
|
|
|
54,661
|
|
|
|
138,921
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
(26,377
|
)
|
|
|
(772
|
)
|
|
|
10,124
|
|
|
|
6,874
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(30,652
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,566
|
|
|
$
|
44,537
|
|
|
$
|
132,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(30,652
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,566
|
|
|
$
|
44,537
|
|
|
$
|
132,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
127,952,875
|
|
|
|
128,112,234
|
|
|
|
127,582,560
|
|
|
|
127,887,530
|
|
Diluted
|
|
127,952,875
|
|
|
|
139,642,570
|
|
|
|
132,834,096
|
|
|
|
140,982,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(30,652
|
)
|
|
|
8,566
|
|
|
|
44,537
|
|
|
|
132,047
|
|
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
4,542
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
(2,684
|
)
|
|
|
(260
|
)
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
(26,110
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,666
|
|
|
$
|
41,853
|
|
|
$
|
131,787
|
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except par values)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
October 1,
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
294,873
|
|
|
$
|
274,855
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
|
|
|
84,203
|
|
|
|
101,206
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
326,289
|
|
|
|
454,288
|
|
Prepaids and other current assets
|
|
|
31,474
|
|
|
|
37,042
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
736,839
|
|
|
|
867,391
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
87,467
|
|
|
|
86,168
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
21,662
|
|
|
|
28,329
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
81,501
|
|
|
|
77,300
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
|
In-process research and development
|
|
|
71,554
|
|
|
|
64,680
|
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
|
23,219
|
|
|
|
26,384
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
|
1,508
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
35,481
|
|
|
|
36,628
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,059,253
|
|
|
$
|
1,188,388
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
183,648
|
|
|
$
|
335,758
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
76,387
|
|
|
|
109,290
|
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
30,492
|
|
|
|
23,624
|
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
|
|
19,764
|
|
|
|
27,318
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
41,866
|
|
|
|
39,649
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
352,157
|
|
|
|
535,639
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
|
|
19,606
|
|
|
|
25,596
|
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
|
|
61,963
|
|
|
|
56,152
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
11,849
|
|
|
|
9,642
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
764
|
|
|
|
846
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
446,339
|
|
|
|
627,875
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(36,462
|
)
|
|
|
(50,896
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
613,505
|
|
|
|
617,390
|
|
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|
|
|
42,022
|
|
|
|
(2,514
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(6,281
|
)
|
|
|
(3,597
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
612,914
|
|
|
|
560,513
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
1,059,253
|
|
|
$
|
1,188,388
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
44,537
|
|
|
$
|
132,047
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
22,845
|
|
|
|
18,792
|
|
Impairment and abandonment
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
41,220
|
|
|
|
38,684
|
|
Other
|
|
|
13,232
|
|
|
|
4,357
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
1,358
|
|
|
|
(129
|
)
|
Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses
|
|
|
(14,126
|
)
|
|
|
2,267
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
16,932
|
|
|
|
(12,786
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
118,032
|
|
|
|
(86,153
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
5,481
|
|
|
|
(6,082
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(186,194
|
)
|
|
|
51,643
|
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
|
6,108
|
|
|
|
(45,084
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
(4,484
|
)
|
|
|
(11,834
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
(463
|
)
|
|
|
(3,348
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
69,324
|
|
|
|
82,374
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment, and intangible assets
|
|
|
(23,403
|
)
|
|
|
(15,665
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(27,101
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(23,403
|
)
|
|
|
(42,766
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for debt issuance costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(929
|
)
|
Payments for repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
(30,054
|
)
|
|
|
(74,482
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|
|
|
17,584
|
|
|
|
29,254
|
|
Payments for repurchase of common stock related to shares withheld for tax in connection with vesting of stock awards
|
|
|
(18,199
|
)
|
|
|
(22,601
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(30,669
|
)
|
|
|
(68,758
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
4,766
|
|
|
|
(4,207
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
20,018
|
|
|
|
(33,357
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
274,855
|
|
|
|
640,101
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
294,873
|
|
|
$
|
606,744
|
|
Supplemental disclosure
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
|
$
|
85
|
|
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds
|
|
$
|
6,399
|
|
|
$
|
8,916
|
|
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities
|
|
$
|
7,219
|
|
|
$
|
7,800
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
8,393
|
|
|
$
|
7,869
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|
|
$
|
711
|
|
|
$
|
2,245
|
|
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
Research and Development (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
80,785
|
|
|
$
|
64,947
|
|
$
|
157,726
|
|
$
|
126,277
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
9,565
|
|
|
|
8,091
|
|
|
18,716
|
|
|
14,829
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
495
|
|
|
|
737
|
|
|
990
|
|
|
1,808
|
Lease abandonment costs
|
|
|
2,682
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2,682
|
|
|
—
|
Research and Development (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
68,043
|
|
|
$
|
56,119
|
|
$
|
135,338
|
|
$
|
109,640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and Marketing (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
63,621
|
|
|
$
|
59,955
|
|
$
|
142,317
|
|
$
|
143,691
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
4,475
|
|
|
|
4,177
|
|
|
8,588
|
|
|
7,824
|
Lease abandonment costs
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,034
|
|
|
—
|
Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
58,112
|
|
|
$
|
55,778
|
|
$
|
132,695
|
|
$
|
135,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and Administrative (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
44,438
|
|
|
$
|
44,090
|
|
$
|
87,553
|
|
$
|
83,816
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
6,404
|
|
|
|
8,580
|
|
|
12,765
|
|
|
15,326
|
Legal and transaction related costs
|
|
|
9,018
|
|
|
|
6,012
|
|
|
15,307
|
|
|
9,885
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
48
|
Lease abandonment costs
|
|
|
1,130
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,130
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
27,862
|
|
|
$
|
29,474
|
|
$
|
58,303
|
|
$
|
58,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Expenses (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
188,844
|
|
|
$
|
168,992
|
|
$
|
387,596
|
|
$
|
353,784
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
20,444
|
|
|
|
20,848
|
|
|
40,069
|
|
|
37,979
|
Legal and transaction related costs
|
|
|
9,018
|
|
|
|
6,012
|
|
|
15,307
|
|
|
9,885
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
519
|
|
|
|
761
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
|
1,856
|
Lease abandonment costs
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
154,017
|
|
|
$
|
141,371
|
|
$
|
326,336
|
|
$
|
304,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Income (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
(57,226
|
)
|
|
$
|
10,042
|
|
$
|
29,078
|
|
$
|
142,635
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
21,025
|
|
|
|
21,225
|
|
|
41,220
|
|
|
38,684
|
Legal and transaction related costs
|
|
|
9,018
|
|
|
|
6,012
|
|
|
15,307
|
|
|
9,885
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
1,492
|
|
|
|
974
|
|
|
3,196
|
|
|
2,284
|
Lease abandonment costs
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
—
|
Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
(20,845
|
)
|
|
$
|
38,253
|
|
$
|
93,647
|
|
$
|
193,488
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
10,221
|
|
|
|
8,601
|
|
|
19,649
|
|
|
16,508
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
(10,624
|
)
|
|
$
|
46,854
|
|
$
|
113,296
|
|
$
|
209,996
|
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except percentages)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(30,652
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,566
|
|
|
$
|
44,537
|
|
|
$
|
132,047
|
|
Add (deduct):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
11,713
|
|
|
|
9,575
|
|
|
|
22,845
|
|
|
|
18,792
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
21,025
|
|
|
|
21,225
|
|
|
|
41,220
|
|
|
|
38,684
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(3,181
|
)
|
|
|
(123
|
)
|
|
|
(5,149
|
)
|
|
|
(156
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
2,832
|
|
|
|
2,281
|
|
|
|
(20,745
|
)
|
|
|
3,683
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
|
(26,377
|
)
|
|
|
(772
|
)
|
|
|
10,124
|
|
|
|
6,874
|
|
Legal and transaction related costs(1)
|
|
|
9,018
|
|
|
|
6,012
|
|
|
|
15,307
|
|
|
|
9,885
|
|
Lease abandonment costs(2)
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(10,624
|
)
|
|
$
|
46,854
|
|
|
$
|
113,296
|
|
|
$
|
209,996
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
304,173
|
|
|
$
|
399,781
|
|
|
$
|
976,752
|
|
|
$
|
1,064,262
|
|
Net income (loss) margin
|
|
|
(10.1
|
)%
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
|
(3.5
|
)%
|
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Legal and transaction related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property litigation against Alphabet Inc. and Google LLC as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance.
|
(2) In March 2023, in support of operational efficiencies, we abandoned portions of our office spaces for the remainder of their respective lease terms. Lease abandonment costs include the impact of the write-off of the associated operating lease right-of-use assets, as well as accelerated depreciation of the related leasehold improvements.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(30,652
|
)
|
|
$
|
8,566
|
|
$
|
44,537
|
|
$
|
132,047
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
21,025
|
|
|
|
21,225
|
|
|
41,220
|
|
|
38,684
|
Legal and transaction related costs
|
|
|
9,018
|
|
|
|
6,012
|
|
|
15,307
|
|
|
9,885
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
|
|
1,492
|
|
|
|
974
|
|
|
3,196
|
|
|
2,284
|
Lease abandonment costs
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4,846
|
|
|
—
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
|
$
|
5,729
|
|
|
$
|
36,777
|
|
$
|
109,106
|
|
$
|
182,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.24
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
$
|
0.94
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) per share
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
$
|
0.36
|
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, diluted
|
|
|
127,952,875
|
|
|
|
139,642,570
|
|
|
132,834,096
|
|
|
140,982,509
|
Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding
|
Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
$
|
(112,962
|
)
|
|
$
|
(97,562
|
)
|
|
$
|
69,324
|
|
|
$
|
82,374
|
|
Less: Purchases of property and equipment, and intangible assets
|
|
|
(8,714
|
)
|
|
|
(9,310
|
)
|
|
|
(23,403
|
)
|
|
|
(15,665
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
|
$
|
(121,676
|
)
|
|
$
|
(106,872
|
)
|
|
$
|
45,921
|
|
|
$
|
66,709
|
|
Revenue by Product Category
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
Sonos speakers
|
|
$
|
241,180
|
|
$
|
317,734
|
|
$
|
780,377
|
|
$
|
819,620
|
Sonos system products
|
|
|
44,091
|
|
|
61,220
|
|
|
158,525
|
|
|
195,965
|
Partner products and other revenue
|
|
|
18,902
|
|
|
20,827
|
|
|
37,850
|
|
|
48,677
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
304,173
|
|
$
|
399,781
|
|
$
|
976,752
|
|
$
|
1,064,262
|
Revenue by Geographical Region
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
Americas
|
|
$
|
196,533
|
|
$
|
238,193
|
|
$
|
593,097
|
|
$
|
612,006
|
Europe, Middle East and Africa
|
|
|
89,054
|
|
|
128,431
|
|
|
329,494
|
|
|
373,912
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
|
18,586
|
|
|
33,157
|
|
|
54,161
|
|
|
78,344
|
Total revenue
|
|
$
|
304,173
|
|
$
|
399,781
|
|
$
|
976,752
|
|
$
|
1,064,262
|
Stock-based Compensation
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
581
|
|
$
|
377
|
|
$
|
1,151
|
|
$
|
705
|
Research and development
|
|
|
9,565
|
|
|
8,091
|
|
|
18,716
|
|
|
14,829
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
4,475
|
|
|
4,177
|
|
|
8,588
|
|
|
7,824
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
6,404
|
|
|
8,580
|
|
|
12,765
|
|
|
15,326
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
|
$
|
21,025
|
|
$
|
21,225
|
|
$
|
41,220
|
|
$
|
38,684
|
Amortization of Intangibles
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
|
April 1,
2023
|
|
April 2,
2022
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
$
|
973
|
|
$
|
213
|
|
$
|
2,158
|
|
$
|
428
|
Research and development
|
|
|
495
|
|
|
737
|
|
|
990
|
|
|
1,808
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
48
|
Total amortization of intangibles
|
|
$
|
1,492
|
|
$
|
974
|
|
$
|
3,196
|
|
$
|
2,284
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, net income excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, and lease abandonment costs and diluted earnings per share excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and lease abandonment costs. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses and other items that we exclude in these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial equivalents provided in the financial statement tables above. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, other income (expense), income taxes, lease abandonment costs and other items that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define free cash flow as net cash from operations less purchases of property and equipment and intangible and other assets. We calculate non-GAAP net income excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and lease abandonment costs as net income (loss) less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and lease abandonment costs. We calculate non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and lease abandonment costs as net income less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and lease abandonment costs divided by our number of shares at fiscal year end. We calculate constant currency growth percentages by translating our current period financial results using the prior period average currency exchange rates and comparing these amounts to our prior period reported results. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because we cannot do so without unreasonable effort due to unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, we do so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for items such as stock-based compensation, which is inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. Stock-based compensation expense is difficult to estimate because it depends on our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. In addition, for purposes of setting annual guidance, it would be difficult to quantify stock-based compensation expense for the year with reasonable accuracy in the current quarter. As a result, we do not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about our outlook.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our outlook for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, our long-term outlook, our long-term focus, financial, growth and business strategies and opportunities, growth metrics and targets, our business model, new products, services and partnerships, profitability and gross margins, market growth and our market share, the macroeconomic environment and our ability to weather it, and other factors affecting variability in our financial results. Thes
Contacts
Investor Contact
James Baglanis
IR@sonos.com
Press Contact
Erin Pategas
PR@sonos.com