Sonos Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results.

“Thanks to our team going all-in on our app recovery efforts, we made significant progress in bringing the quality of our software to a level that we’re all proud of, which enabled us to launch our highly anticipated new products, Arc Ultra and Sub 4, in time for the holidays,” Sonos CEO Patrick Spence commented. “Initial feedback on our new products has been very positive, which, along with the introduction of Ace earlier this year, makes our product lineup the strongest it’s ever been. Sonos is still the best home audio system, and we’re focused on using this industry-leading product lineup to acquire more customers and solidify our loyal customer base. The Sonos flywheel remains strong, as evidenced by the fact that the number of new products per home increased in Fiscal 2024. While the overall audio category continues to face headwinds, we are confident that we are well positioned to take more of it over time.”

Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

  • Revenue of $1,518.1 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 45.4%
  • GAAP net loss of $38.1 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.31
  • Non-GAAP net income1 of $71.4 million, Non-GAAP diluted EPS1 of $0.56
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $107.9 million

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

  • Revenue of $255.4 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 40.3%
  • GAAP net loss of $53.1 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.44
  • Non-GAAP net loss1 of $22.1 million, Non-GAAP diluted EPS1 of -$0.18
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of -$22.6 million

Notes:

(1) Non-GAAP net income (loss)/Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) and Adjusted EBITDA exclude stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, and restructuring and abandonment costs. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” and reconciliations to GAAP measures below.

Guidance

The company will provide guidance on its fourth quarter and Fiscal 2024 earnings call.

Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The company has posted a supplemental earnings presentation accompanying its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results to the Earnings Reports section of its investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports. Additional detailed financial and business information regarding certain non-financial key metrics, new products, brand initiatives and our sustainability and social impact efforts is included in the supplemental earnings presentation.

Conference Call, Webcast and Transcript

The company will host a webcast of its conference call and Q&A related to its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results on November 13, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Sonos investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (240) 789-2714 using the same conference ID.

An archived webcast of the conference call and a transcript of the company’s prepared remarks and Q&A session will also be available at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports following the call.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

Revenue

 

$

255,380

 

 

$

305,147

 

 

$

1,518,056

 

 

$

1,655,255

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

152,364

 

 

 

177,093

 

 

 

828,683

 

 

 

938,765

 

Gross profit

 

 

103,016

 

 

 

128,054

 

 

 

689,373

 

 

 

716,490

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

70,777

 

 

 

65,517

 

 

 

304,558

 

 

 

301,001

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

73,180

 

 

 

58,601

 

 

 

290,609

 

 

 

267,518

 

General and administrative

 

 

28,428

 

 

 

32,297

 

 

 

142,252

 

 

 

168,518

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

172,385

 

 

 

156,415

 

 

 

737,419

 

 

 

737,037

 

Operating loss

 

 

(69,369

)

 

 

(28,361

)

 

 

(48,046

)

 

 

(20,547

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

2,327

 

 

 

2,661

 

 

 

11,965

 

 

 

10,201

 

Interest expense

 

 

(108

)

 

 

(149

)

 

 

(441

)

 

 

(733

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

4,864

 

 

 

(6,696

)

 

 

9,371

 

 

 

15,473

 

Total other income (expense), net

 

 

7,083

 

 

 

(4,184

)

 

 

20,895

 

 

 

24,941

 

(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

 

(62,286

)

 

 

(32,545

)

 

 

(27,151

)

 

 

4,394

 

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

 

(9,193

)

 

 

(1,306

)

 

 

10,995

 

 

 

14,668

 

Net loss

 

$

(53,093

)

 

$

(31,239

)

 

$

(38,146

)

 

$

(10,274

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(53,093

)

 

$

(31,239

)

 

$

(38,146

)

 

$

(10,274

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.08

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

121,389,519

 

 

 

127,335,311

 

 

 

123,218,532

 

 

 

127,702,885

 

Diluted

 

 

121,389,519

 

 

 

127,335,311

 

 

 

123,218,532

 

 

 

127,702,885

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

 

(53,093

)

 

 

(31,239

)

 

 

(38,146

)

 

 

(10,274

)

Change in foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

1,872

 

 

 

2,035

 

 

 

1,604

 

 

 

153

 

Net unrealized gain on marketable securities

 

 

154

 

 

 

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss

 

$

(51,067

)

 

$

(29,204

)

 

$

(36,420

)

 

$

(10,121

)
 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands, except par values)

 

 

As of

 

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

169,732

 

 

$

220,231

 

Marketable securities

 

 

51,426

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

44,513

 

 

 

67,583

 

Inventories

 

 

231,505

 

 

 

346,521

 

Prepaids and other current assets

 

 

53,910

 

 

 

25,296

 

Total current assets

 

 

551,086

 

 

 

659,631

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

102,148

 

 

 

87,075

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

50,175

 

 

 

48,918

 

Goodwill

 

 

82,854

 

 

 

80,420

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

 

 

In-process research and development

 

 

73,770

 

 

 

69,791

 

Other intangible assets

 

 

14,266

 

 

 

20,218

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

10,314

 

 

 

1,659

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

31,699

 

 

 

34,529

 

Total assets

 

$

916,312

 

 

$

1,002,241

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

194,590

 

 

$

187,981

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

87,783

 

 

 

89,717

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

15,701

 

 

 

22,079

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

 

21,802

 

 

 

20,188

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

46,277

 

 

 

34,253

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

366,153

 

 

 

354,218

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

56,588

 

 

 

54,956

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

 

61,075

 

 

 

60,650

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

60

 

 

 

9,846

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

3,816

 

 

 

3,914

 

Total liabilities

 

 

487,692

 

 

 

483,584

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value

 

 

123

 

 

 

130

 

Treasury stock

 

 

(17,096

)

 

 

(72,586

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

498,245

 

 

 

607,345

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(50,934

)

 

 

(12,788

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(1,718

)

 

 

(3,444

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

428,620

 

 

 

518,657

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

916,312

 

 

$

1,002,241

 
 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(38,146

)

 

$

(10,274

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

84,294

 

 

 

76,857

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

52,378

 

 

 

48,969

 

Provision for inventory obsolescence

 

 

8,894

 

 

 

20,640

 

Restructuring and abandonment charges

 

 

2,204

 

 

 

5,533

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(18,922

)

 

 

(583

)

Other

 

 

3,701

 

 

 

5,535

 

Foreign currency transaction gains

 

 

(7,276

)

 

 

(7,335

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

23,044

 

 

 

32,120

 

Inventories

 

 

106,122

 

 

 

87,004

 

Other assets

 

 

(28,775

)

 

 

10,470

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

(789

)

 

 

(162,345

)

Accrued compensation

 

 

(6,775

)

 

 

(2,185

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

304

 

 

 

(4,576

)

Other liabilities

 

 

9,648

 

 

 

576

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

189,906

 

 

 

100,406

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

 

(90,495

)

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets

 

 

(55,247

)

 

 

(50,286

)

Maturities of marketable securities

 

 

40,500

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(105,242

)

 

 

(50,286

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Payments for repurchase of common stock

 

 

(129,018

)

 

 

(100,064

)

Payments for repurchase of common stock related to shares withheld for tax in connection with vesting of restricted stock units

 

 

(25,344

)

 

 

(29,874

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

17,053

 

 

 

21,346

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(137,309

)

 

 

(108,592

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

2,146

 

 

 

3,848

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(50,499

)

 

 

(54,624

)

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

220,231

 

 

 

274,855

 

End of period

 

$

169,732

 

 

$

220,231

 

Supplemental disclosure

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

256

 

 

$

1,330

 

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

 

$

21,206

 

 

$

9,522

 

Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities

 

$

11,008

 

 

$

14,218

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

7,878

 

 

$

2,784

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

 

$

11,492

 

 

$

31,692

 

Excise tax on share repurchases, accrued but not paid

 

$

602

 

 

$

 

Change in estimate of asset retirement obligations

 

$

 

 

$

2,290

 
 

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit

(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

152,364

 

 

$

177,093

 

 

$

828,683

 

 

$

938,765

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

620

 

 

 

437

 

 

 

2,614

 

 

 

2,038

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

973

 

 

 

973

 

 

 

3,891

 

 

 

4,103

 

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

 

$

150,771

 

 

$

175,683

 

 

$

822,178

 

 

$

932,624

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

103,016

 

 

$

128,054

 

 

$

689,373

 

 

$

716,490

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

620

 

 

 

437

 

 

 

2,614

 

 

 

2,038

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

973

 

 

 

973

 

 

 

3,891

 

 

 

4,103

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

104,609

 

 

$

129,464

 

 

$

695,878

 

 

$

722,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross margin

 

 

40.3

%

 

 

42.0

%

 

 

45.4

%

 

 

43.3

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

41.0

%

 

 

42.4

%

 

 

45.8

%

 

 

43.7

%
 

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

Research and Development (GAAP)

 

$

70,777

 

 

$

65,517

 

 

$

304,558

 

 

$

301,001

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

8,780

 

 

 

8,177

 

 

 

37,913

 

 

 

35,530

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

497

 

 

 

496

 

 

 

1,985

 

 

 

1,983

 

Restructuring and abandonment costs

 

 

4,942

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

5,743

 

 

 

6,556

 

Research and Development (Non-GAAP)

 

$

56,558

 

 

$

56,656

 

 

$

258,917

 

 

$

256,932

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and Marketing (GAAP)

 

$

73,180

 

 

$

58,601

 

 

$

290,609

 

 

$

267,518

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

4,201

 

 

 

3,499

 

 

 

17,499

 

 

 

15,677

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and abandonment costs

 

 

2,473

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

2,770

 

 

 

5,635

 

Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP)

 

$

66,506

 

 

$

54,922

 

 

$

270,340

 

 

$

246,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and Administrative (GAAP)

 

 

28,428

 

 

 

32,297

 

 

 

142,252

 

 

 

168,518

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

5,732

 

 

 

5,195

 

 

 

26,268

 

 

 

23,612

 

Legal and transaction related costs

 

 

182

 

 

 

2,944

 

 

 

7,383

 

 

 

32,950

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

24

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

96

 

Restructuring and abandonment costs

 

 

2,571

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

3,340

 

 

 

3,458

 

Adjusted General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

 

$

19,919

 

 

$

24,028

 

 

$

105,165

 

 

$

108,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Expenses (GAAP)

 

$

172,385

 

 

$

156,415

 

 

$

737,419

 

 

$

737,037

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

18,713

 

 

 

16,871

 

 

 

81,680

 

 

 

74,819

 

Legal and transaction related costs

 

 

182

 

 

 

2,944

 

 

 

7,383

 

 

 

32,950

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

521

 

 

 

520

 

 

 

2,081

 

 

 

2,079

 

Restructuring and abandonment costs

 

 

9,986

 

 

 

474

 

 

 

11,853

 

 

 

15,649

 

Adjusted Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)

 

$

142,983

 

 

$

135,606

 

 

$

634,422

 

 

$

611,540

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Operating Loss (GAAP)

 

$

(69,369

)

 

$

(28,361

)

 

$

(48,046

)

 

$

(20,547

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

19,333

 

 

 

17,308

 

 

 

84,294

 

 

 

76,857

 

Legal and transaction related costs

 

 

182

 

 

 

2,944

 

 

 

7,383

 

 

 

32,950

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

1,494

 

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

5,972

 

 

 

6,182

 

Restructuring and abandonment costs

 

 

9,986

 

 

 

474

 

 

 

11,853

 

 

 

15,649

 

Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income (Non-GAAP)

 

$

(38,374

)

 

$

(6,142

)

 

$

61,456

 

 

$

111,091

 

Depreciation

 

 

15,730

 

 

 

12,422

 

 

 

46,406

 

 

 

42,787

 

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

(22,644

)

 

$

6,280

 

 

$

107,862

 

 

$

153,878

 
 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited, dollars in thousands except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

(In thousands, except percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(53,093

)

 

$

(31,239

)

 

$

(38,146

)

 

$

(10,274

)

Add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

17,224

 

 

 

13,915

 

 

 

52,378

 

 

 

48,969

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

19,333

 

 

 

17,308

 

 

 

84,294

 

 

 

76,857

 

Interest income

 

 

(2,327

)

 

 

(2,661

)

 

 

(11,965

)

 

 

(10,201

)

Interest expense

 

 

108

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

441

 

 

 

733

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

(4,864

)

 

 

6,696

 

 

 

(9,371

)

 

 

(15,473

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

 

(9,193

)

 

 

(1,306

)

 

 

10,995

 

 

 

14,668

 

Legal and transaction related costs (1)

 

 

182

 

 

 

2,944

 

 

 

7,383

 

 

 

32,950

 

Restructuring and abandonment costs (2)

 

 

9,986

 

 

 

474

 

 

 

11,853

 

 

 

15,649

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(22,644

)

 

$

6,280

 

 

$

107,862

 

 

$

153,878

 

Revenue

 

$

255,380

 

 

$

305,147

 

 

$

1,518,056

 

 

$

1,655,255

 

Net loss margin

 

 

(20.8

)%

 

 

(10.2

)%

 

 

(2.5

)%

 

 

(0.6

)%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

(8.9

)%

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

9.3

%

(1) Legal and transaction-related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property (“IP”) litigation against Alphabet and Google, as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance.

(2) Restructuring and abandonment costs relate to the restructuring plan we initiated on August 14, 2024 to reduce our cost base, including a reduction in force involving approximately 6% of our employees, and nominal remaining costs incurred related to the restructuring plan initiated on June 14, 2023.
 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(53,093

)

 

$

(31,239

)

 

$

(38,146

)

 

$

(10,274

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

19,333

 

 

 

17,308

 

 

 

84,294

 

 

 

76,857

 

Legal and transaction related costs

 

 

182

 

 

 

2,944

 

 

 

7,383

 

 

 

32,950

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

1,494

 

 

 

1,493

 

 

 

5,972

 

 

 

6,182

 

Restructuring and abandonment costs

 

 

9,986

 

 

 

474

 

 

 

11,853

 

 

 

15,649

 

Non-GAAP net (loss) income

 

$

(22,098

)

 

$

(9,020

)

 

$

71,356

 

 

$

121,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, diluted

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(0.25

)

 

$

(0.31

)

 

$

(0.08

)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per share

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

0.87

 

 

 

1.00

 

Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share, diluted

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.92

 

Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, diluted

 

 

121,389,519

 

 

 

127,335,311

 

 

 

123,218,532

 

 

 

127,702,885

 

Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation, diluted

 

 

121,389,519

 

 

 

127,335,311

 

 

 

126,783,859

 

 

 

131,947,092

 

Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

Reconciliation of Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

 

September 28,

2024

 

September 30,

2023

Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities

 

$

(37,734

)

 

$

22,195

 

 

$

189,906

 

 

$

100,406

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(15,770

)

 

 

(10,201

)

 

 

(55,247

)

 

 

(50,286

)

Free cash flow

 

$

(53,504

)

 

$

11,994

 

 

$

134,659

 

 

$

50,120

 
 

Revenue by Product Category

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

  

 

Twelve Months Ended

  

 

 

September 28,

2024

  

 

September 30,

2023

  

 

September 28,

2024

  

 

September 30,

2023

  

(In thousands)

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Sonos speakers

 

$

178,226

  

 

$

223,323

  

 

$

1,169,604

  

 

$

1,293,440

  

Sonos system products

 

 

58,731

  

 

 

62,316

  

 

 

267,744

  

 

 

285,064

  

Partner products and other revenue

 

 

18,423

  

 

 

19,508

  

 

 

80,708

  

 

 

76,751

  

Total revenue

 

$

255,380

  

 

$

305,147

  

 

$

1,518,056

  

 

$

1,655,255

  
 

Revenue by Geographical Region

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

  

 

Twelve Months Ended

  

 

 

September 28,

2024

  

 

September 30,

2023

  

 

September 28,

2024

  

 

September 30,

2023

  

Americas

 

$

177,533

  

 

$

203,531

  

 

$

1,004,770

  

 

$

1,048,245

  

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

 

58,353

  

 

 

83,374

  

 

 

430,428

  

 

 

518,179

  

Asia Pacific

 

 

19,494

  

 

 

18,242

  

 

 

82,858

  

 

 

88,831

  

Total revenue

 

$

255,380

  

 

$

305,147

  

 

$

1,518,056

  

 

$

1,655,255

  
 

Stock-based Compensation

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

  

 

Twelve Months Ended

  

 

 

September 28,

2024

  

 

September 30,

2023

  

 

September 28,

2024

  

 

September 30,

2023

  

(In thousands)

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

 

 

  

Cost of revenue

 

$

620

  

 

$

437

  

 

$

2,614

  

 

$

2,038

  

Research and development

 

 

8,780

  

 

 

8,177

  

 

 

37,913

  

 

 

35,530

  

Sales and marketing

 

 

4,201

  

 

 

3,499

  

 

 

17,499

  

 

 

15,677

  

General and administrative

 

 

5,732

  

 

 

5,195

  

 

 

26,268

  

 

 

23,612

  

Total stock-based compensation expense

 

$

19,333

  

 

$

17,308

  

 

$

84,294

  

 

$

76,857

  
 

Amortization of Intangibles

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended

  

 

Twelve Months Ended

  

 

 

September 28,

2024

  

 

September 30,

2023

  

 

September 28,

2024

  

 

September 30,

2023

  

Cost of revenue

 

$

973

  

 

$

973

  

 

$

3,891

  

 

$

4,103

  

Research and development

 

 

497

  

 

 

496

  

 

 

1,985

  

 

 

1,983

  

Sales and marketing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

24

  

 

 

24

  

 

 

96

  

 

 

96

  

Total amortization of intangibles

 

$

1,494

  

 

$

1,493

  

 

$

5,972

  

 

$

6,182

  

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, non-GAAP gross margin, net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, and restructuring and abandonment costs and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses and other items that we exclude in these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial equivalents provided in the financial statement tables above. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, other income, income taxes, restructuring and abandonment costs, legal and transaction related fees and other items that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define free cash flow as net cash from operations less purchases of property and equipment. We define non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin, excluding stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs as net income (loss) less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs. We calculate non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs as net income (loss) less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs divided by our number of shares at fiscal year end. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because we cannot do so without unreasonable effort due to unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, we do so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for items such as stock-based compensation, which is inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy.

Contacts

Investor Contact

James Baglanis

IR@sonos.com

Press Contact

Erin Pategas

PR@sonos.com

Read full story here

