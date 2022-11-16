Sonos Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

Eddie Lazarus Appointed Chief Financial Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results.

Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Revenue increased 2.1% year-over-year to $1,752.3 million; on a constant-currency basis, revenue increased approximately 4.9% year-over-year

Gross margin decreased (180) basis points year-over-year to 45.4%

GAAP net income of $67.4 million compared to $158.6 million last year GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 compared to $1.13 last year

Non-GAAP net income 1 of $165.9 million compared to $248.3 million last year Non-GAAP diluted EPS 1 of $1.20 compared to $1.77 last year

of $165.9 million compared to $248.3 million last year Adjusted EBITDA of $226.5 million compared to $278.6 million last year Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.9% compared to 16.2% last year

Free cash flow of $(74.5) million. Cash flows (used) in operating activities of $28.3 million

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Revenue decreased 12.0% year-over-year to $316.3 million; on a constant-currency basis, revenue decreased approximately 6.6% year-over-year

Gross margin decreased 720 basis points year-over-year to 39.2%

GAAP net (loss) of $(64.1) million compared to $(8.7) million last year GAAP diluted (loss) per share of $(0.50) compared to $(0.07) last year

Non-GAAP net (loss) 1 of $(40.4) million compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.8 million last year Non-GAAP diluted (loss) per share 1 of $(0.32) compared to $0.08 last year

of $(40.4) million compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.8 million last year Adjusted EBITDA of $(25.6) million compared to $17.1 million last year Adjusted EBITDA margin of (8.1%) compared to 4.8% last year

Free cash flow of $(125.2) million. Cash flows (used) in operating activities of $103.9 million

Notes: 1 Non-GAAP net income/EPS and non-GAAP net (loss)/(loss) per share exclude stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” and reconciliations to GAAP measures below.

“The macroeconomic backdrop became significantly more challenging in Fiscal 2022 and I am proud of our team’s tremendous efforts to deliver our 17th consecutive year of revenue growth. We grew the team to build on our leadership in existing categories, and pursue four additional categories, to ultimately capture more of the $96 billion global audio market. We were pleased to see trends stabilize in Q4, and head into the holidays with a good early response to our latest product, Sub Mini, and our healthiest in-stock inventory position in three years,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos.

Mr. Spence continued, “We will remain disciplined as we invest in the year ahead, and will take all necessary steps to protect the health of the business. My conviction in the long-term potential of Sonos has never been stronger. As these headwinds subside, I am confident that we will return to double-digit revenue growth.”

Sonos today announced that Eddie Lazarus, the Company’s interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. A search will commence for a General Counsel who will assume the day-to-day responsibilities of the legal organization, reporting to Mr. Lazarus.

“Eddie has seamlessly transitioned into his expanded role and made an immediate impact on the organization,” said Mr. Spence. “I am confident that under his leadership we will execute on our strategic priorities, drive greater organizational efficiency and make continued progress toward delivering on our long term financial targets.”

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion, representing a decline of -3% to growth of 3% from fiscal 2022, or growth of 1% to 7% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin in the range of 45.0% to 46.0%

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $145 million to $180 million, representing a decline of 36% to 21% from fiscal 2022

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.5% to 10.0%

Fiscal 2022 Company Highlights (unaudited)

Key Metrics:

Total households increased 11% to 14.0 million in fiscal 2022

Existing households accounted for 44% of new product registrations in fiscal 2022

Average number of registered products per household of 2.98 in fiscal 2022 vs 2.95 last year

Listening hours increased 6% year-over-year to 12.8 billion

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue decreased 5% and represented 23% of total revenue

New disclosure: Installer Solutions (IS) revenue increased 28% and represented 21% of total revenue

New Stock Repurchase Program

As announced in a separate release today, the company’s Board of Directors has authorized a new common stock repurchase program of up to $100 million.

Under its most recently completed repurchase program, the company repurchased $150 million in stock, representing 6.6 million shares at an average price of $22.80 per share, enabling the company to return capital to shareholders and offset dilution from compensation plans.

Strategic Initiatives

Expansion of our Ecosystem Mayht – Acquisition Announced April 2022: Mayht is a Netherlands-based company that has invented a new, revolutionary approach to audio transducers. Transducers are the foundational element within speakers that create sound, and Mayht has re-engineered them to enable smaller and lighter form factors while producing exceptional sound. Sonos Voice Control – May 2022: The first voice experience created purely for listening on Sonos. Designed with privacy at its core, Sonos Voice Control is the simplest way to control your music, offering complete command of your Sonos system using only your voice. Sonos Ray – June 2022 – $279 MSRP: Our entry-level, smart soundbar for TV, music and more. Sub Mini – September 2022 – $429 MSRP: The wireless subwoofer that sets a new standard in its category for powerful, balanced bass. Building on the award-winning design of Sub, Sub Mini delivers rich, clear low end in a more compact, cylindrical design.

Expansion of our Brand LFC delivered TV viewership of over 270M in Season 1/ FY22. ESPN delivered 205M impressions in its first season. Food52, a platform with a large female following, delivered more than 28M impressions by the end of FY22 For the launch of Roam Colors, more than 170 advocates in the outdoor, travel and wellness spaces delivered inspiring video content showcasing how they Feel More with Sonos , resulting in more than 70M impressions in FY22

Responsibility and Innovation Recognized as one of the best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Publishing annual Listen Better Report on November 29th, highlighting the work we have done to improve our efforts as a responsible company. In FY22, we advanced our Climate Action Plan by conducting an annual assessment of our greenhouse gas emissions. Won two awards for our product packaging. First-place in 2022 Dieline Awards under the electronics, office, e-commerce, entertainment and self-promo category, and Industrial Designers Society of America IDEA 2022 Jury Chair Award for Sonos Global Packaging System. Won CIO 100 award for “IT in a Box.”



Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The company has posted a supplemental earnings presentation accompanying its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results to the Earnings Reports section of its investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

Conference Call, Webcast and Transcript

The company will host a webcast of its conference call and Q&A related to its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results on November 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Sonos investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (240) 789-2714 using the same conference ID.

An archived webcast of the conference call and a transcript of the company’s prepared remarks and Q&A session will also be available at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports following the call.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve months ended October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 Revenue $ 316,290 $ 359,539 $ 1,752,336 $ 1,716,744 Cost of revenue 192,191 192,608 955,969 906,750 Gross profit 124,099 166,931 796,367 809,994 Operating expenses Research and development 67,274 65,783 256,073 230,078 Sales and marketing 72,649 73,236 280,333 272,124 General and administrative 44,240 39,457 170,429 152,828 Total operating expenses 184,163 178,476 706,835 655,030 Operating income (60,064 ) (11,545 ) 89,532 154,964 Other income (expense), net Interest income 1,070 33 1,655 146 Interest expense (168 ) (67 ) (552 ) (592 ) Other income (expense), net (8,364 ) (2,271 ) (21,905 ) 2,407 Total other income (expense), net (7,462 ) (2,305 ) (20,802 ) 1,961 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (67,526 ) (13,850 ) 68,730 156,925 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,459 ) (5,106 ) 1,347 (1,670 ) Net income (loss) $ (64,067 ) $ (8,744 ) $ 67,383 $ 158,595 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (64,067 ) $ (8,744 ) $ 67,383 $ 158,595 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.50 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.53 $ 1.30 Diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.49 $ 1.13 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 127,104,659 126,351,433 127,691,030 122,245,212 Diluted 127,104,659 126,351,433 137,762,078 140,309,152 Total comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ (64,067 ) $ (8,744 ) $ 67,383 $ 158,595 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (249 ) 252 (2,221 ) 514 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (64,316 ) $ (8,492 ) $ 65,162 $ 159,109

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except par values) As of October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,855 $ 640,101 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 101,206 100,779 Inventories 454,288 185,130 Prepaids and other current assets 37,042 31,504 Total current assets 867,391 957,514 Property and equipment, net 86,168 71,341 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,329 33,841 Goodwill 77,300 15,545 Intangible assets, net: In-process research and development 64,680 20,100 Other intangible assets 26,384 4,350 Deferred tax assets 1,508 10,028 Other noncurrent assets 36,628 26,085 Total assets $ 1,188,388 $ 1,138,804 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 335,758 $ 214,996 Accrued expenses 109,290 108,029 Accrued compensation 23,624 77,695 Deferred revenue, current 27,318 35,866 Other current liabilities 39,649 39,544 Total current liabilities 535,639 476,130 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 25,596 33,960 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 56,152 53,632 Deferred tax liabilities 9,642 2,394 Other noncurrent liabilities 846 3,646 Total liabilities 627,875 569,762 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 130 129 Treasury stock (50,896 ) (50,276 ) Additional paid-in capital 617,390 690,462 Accumulated deficit (2,514 ) (69,897 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,597 ) (1,376 ) Total stockholders’ equity 560,513 569,042 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,188,388 $ 1,138,804

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 67,383 $ 158,595 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38,504 33,882 Impairment and abandonment 62 3,552 Stock-based compensation expense 75,640 62,127 Other 10,919 1,951 Deferred income taxes (1,508 ) (8,330 ) Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 10,775 (1,108 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (5,513 ) (45,697 ) Inventories (277,489 ) (7,911 ) Other assets (16,604 ) (30,009 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 129,686 26,231 Accrued compensation (52,904 ) 33,447 Deferred revenue (1,667 ) 27,587 Other liabilities (5,544 ) (1,091 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (28,260 ) 253,226 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, intangible and other assets (46,216 ) (45,531 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash (126,416 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (172,632 ) (45,531 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for debt issuance costs (929 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 40,443 147,818 Payments for repurchase of common stock (150,121 ) (50,014 ) Payments for repurchase of common stock related to shares withheld for tax in connection with vesting of restricted stock units (39,653 ) (47,837 ) Payments of borrowings — (25,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (150,260 ) 24,967 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (14,094 ) 148 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (365,246 ) 232,810 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 640,101 407,291 End of period $ 274,855 $ 640,101 Supplemental disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 344 $ 502 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 9,306 $ 4,114 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities $ 14,636 $ 18,657 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 9,112 $ 5,653 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 5,054 $ 2,010

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, dollars in thousands except percentages) Three Months Ended Twelve months ended October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 Net income (loss) $ (64,067 ) $ (8,744 ) $ 67,383 $ 158,595 Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 10,805 8,093 38,504 33,882 Stock-based compensation expense 18,177 15,372 75,640 62,127 Interest income (1,070 ) (33 ) (1,655 ) (146 ) Interest expense 168 67 552 592 Other (income) expense, net 8,364 2,271 21,905 (2,407 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,459 ) (5,106 ) 1,347 (1,670 ) Restructuring and related expenses(1) — 165 — (2,446 ) Legal and transaction related costs(2) 5,529 5,028 22,873 30,058 Adjusted EBITDA $ (25,553 ) $ 17,113 $ 226,549 $ 278,585 Revenue $ 316,290 $ 359,539 $ 1,752,336 $ 1,716,744 Adjusted EBITDA margin (8.1 )% 4.8 % 12.9 % 16.2 %

(1) Restructuring and related expenses for the twelve months ended October 2, 2021, include a gain of $2.8 million, related to our negotiation for the early termination of a facility lease that was part of the 2020 restructuring plan. The gain represents the difference between the related operating lease liability and previously accrued restructuring expenses versus the early termination payment. (2) Legal and transaction related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property litigation against Alphabet Inc. and Google LLC as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve months ended October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) GAAP net income (loss) $ (64,067 ) $ (8,744 ) $ 67,383 $ 158,595 Stock-based compensation expense 18,177 15,372 75,640 62,127 Restructuring and related expenses — 165 — (2,446 ) Legal and transaction related costs 5,529 5,028 22,873 30,058 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (40,361 ) $ 11,821 $ 165,896 $ 248,334 Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.49 $ 1.13 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss) per share $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.72 $ 0.64 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.32 ) $ 0.08 $ 1.20 $ 1.77 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, diluted 127,104,659 126,351,433 137,762,078 140,309,152 Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding

Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve months ended October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ (103,917 ) $ 6,486 $ (28,260 ) $ 253,226 Less: Purchases of property and equipment, intangible and other assets (21,269 ) (10,739 ) (46,216 ) (45,531 ) Free cash flow $ (125,186 ) $ (4,253 ) $ (74,476 ) $ 207,695

Revenue by Product Category (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve months ended October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 Sonos speakers $ 235,091 $ 273,525 $ 1,368,916 $ 1,378,808 Sonos system products 62,782 67,738 297,110 265,180 Partner products and other revenue 18,417 18,276 86,310 72,756 Total revenue $ 316,290 $ 359,539 $ 1,752,336 $ 1,716,744

Revenue by Geographical Region (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve months ended October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 Americas $ 199,686 $ 196,034 $ 1,044,113 $ 980,931 Europe, Middle East and Africa 91,438 137,936 578,034 618,476 Asia Pacific 25,166 25,569 130,189 117,337 Total revenue $ 316,290 $ 359,539 $ 1,752,336 $ 1,716,744

Stock-based Compensation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve months ended October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 October 1,



2022 October 2,



2021 Cost of revenue $ 467 $ 265 $ 1,620 $ 988 Research and development 8,037 6,008 30,724 25,075 Sales and marketing 3,685 3,253 15,335 13,570 General and administrative 5,988 5,846 27,961 22,494 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 18,177 $ 15,372 $ 75,640 $ 62,127

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses and other items that we exclude in these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial equivalents provided in the financial statement tables above. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, other income (expense), income taxes and other items that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define free cash flow as net cash from operations less purchases of property and equipment and intangible and other assets. We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees as net income (loss) less stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees. We calculate non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees as net income (loss) less stock-based compensation and legal and transaction related fees divided by our number of shares at fiscal year end. We calculate constant currency growth percentages by translating our prior period financial results using the current period average currency exchange rates and comparing these amounts to our current period reported results. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because we cannot do so without unreasonable effort due to unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, we do so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for items such as stock-based compensation, which is inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. Stock-based compensation expense is difficult to estimate because it depends on our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. In addition, for purposes of setting annual guidance, it would be difficult to quantify stock-based compensation expense for the year with reasonable accuracy in the current quarter. As a result, we do not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about our outlook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our outlook for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, our long-term outlook, our long-term focus, financial, growth and business strategies and opportunities, growth metrics and targets, our business model, new products, services and partnerships, profitability and gross margins, market growth and our market share, the macroeconomic environment and our ability to weather it, and other factors affecting variability in our financial results.

Contacts

Investor Contact



James Baglanis



IR@sonos.com

Press Contact



Tom Lodge



PR@sonos.com

Read full story here