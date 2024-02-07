Sonos Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today reported first quarter fiscal 2024 results.

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Revenue decreased 8.9% year-over-year to $612.9 million; on a constant-currency basis, revenue decreased 10.5% year-over-year

Gross margin increased 374 basis points year-over-year to 46.1%

GAAP net income of $80.9 million compared to $75.2 million last year GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 compared to $0.57 last year

Non-GAAP net income 1 of $106.1 million compared to $103.4 million last year Non-GAAP diluted EPS 1 of $0.84 compared to $0.79 last year

of $106.1 million compared to $103.4 million last year GAAP net income margin of 13.2% compared to 11.2% last year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $115.2 million compared to $123.9 million last year Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 18.8% compared to 18.4% last year

of $115.2 million compared to $123.9 million last year Free cash flow of $269.3 million. Cash flows from operating activities of $275.4 million Inventories of $173 million, decreased 50% from last quarter Finished goods of $113 million, decreased 60% from last quarter Period end cash and cash equivalents balance of $467 million



Notes: 1 Non-GAAP net income/Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin exclude stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, and restructuring and abandonment costs. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” and reconciliations to GAAP measures below.

Sonos CEO Patrick Spence commented, “We are pleased to report first quarter revenue of $612.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $115.2 million. Despite the challenging environment, we are winning in the market and outperforming the competition.”

Mr. Spence continued, “We are just months away from announcing our highly anticipated new product in a multi-billion dollar category, which will be the first major milestone of our multi-year product cycle. Our full attention is dedicated to successfully executing on our plan and positioning our business to return to top and bottom line growth. Great things are happening here at Sonos and the best is yet to come.”

Unchanged Fiscal 2024 Outlook Low end Midpoint High end Revenue ($ million) 1,600 1,650 1,700 % y/y -3% 0% 3% % y/y – constant currency -3% 0% 3% Gross margin – GAAP 45.0% 45.5% 46.0% Adjustments(1) 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Gross margin – Non-GAAP(1) 45.4% 45.9% 46.4% Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 150 165 180 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.4% 10.0% 10.6%

Notes:



(1) Non-GAAP gross margin excludes approximately $7 million (0.4% of revenue) of stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets included in GAAP gross margin

Supplemental Earnings Presentation

The company has posted a supplemental earnings presentation accompanying its first quarter fiscal 2024 results to the Earnings Reports section of its investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

Conference Call, Webcast and Transcript

The company will host a webcast of its conference call and Q&A related to its first quarter fiscal 2024 results on February 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Sonos investor relations website at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (240) 789-2714 using the same conference ID.

An archived webcast of the conference call and a transcript of the company’s prepared remarks and Q&A session will also be available at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports following the call.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Revenue $ 612,869 $ 672,579 Cost of revenue 330,190 387,522 Gross profit 282,679 285,057 Operating expenses Research and development 79,235 76,940 Sales and marketing 83,950 78,696 General and administrative 39,799 43,117 Total operating expenses 202,984 198,753 Operating income 79,695 86,304 Other income, net Interest income 3,075 1,967 Interest expense (105) (158) Other income, net 10,274 23,576 Total other income, net 13,244 25,385 Income before provision for income taxes 92,939 111,689 Provision for income taxes 11,992 36,501 Net income $ 80,947 $ 75,188 Net income attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ 80,947 $ 75,188 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.57 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 125,181,717 127,212,245 Diluted 126,742,153 131,502,986 Total comprehensive income Net income 80,947 75,188 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (863) (7,226) Comprehensive income $ 80,084 $ 67,962

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands, except par values) As of December 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,342 $ 220,231 Accounts receivable, net 80,811 67,583 Inventories 173,043 346,521 Prepaids and other current assets 37,690 25,296 Total current assets 758,886 659,631 Property and equipment, net 86,816 87,075 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,857 48,918 Goodwill 82,288 80,420 Intangible assets, net In-process research and development 72,846 69,791 Other intangible assets 18,745 20,218 Deferred tax assets 1,714 1,659 Other noncurrent assets 34,838 34,529 Total assets $ 1,109,990 $ 1,002,241 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 176,365 $ 187,981 Accrued expenses 97,992 89,717 Accrued compensation 28,018 22,079 Deferred revenue, current 20,943 20,188 Other current liabilities 52,683 34,253 Total current liabilities 376,001 354,218 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 60,622 54,956 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 64,962 60,650 Deferred tax liabilities 10,192 9,846 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,804 3,914 Total liabilities 515,581 483,584 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 127 130 Treasury stock (38,856) (72,586) Additional paid-in capital 569,286 607,345 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 68,159 (12,788) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,307) (3,444) Total stockholders’ equity 594,409 518,657 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,109,990 $ 1,002,241

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 80,947 $ 75,188 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,878 11,132 Restructuring and abandonment charges 260 — Stock-based compensation expense 19,358 20,195 Provision for inventory obsolescence 5,837 5,204 Other 1,236 1,593 Deferred income taxes (45) 167 Foreign currency transaction gains (7,388) (17,700) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,215) (7,286) Inventories 167,641 143,144 Other assets (12,878) 2,463 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (7,429) (65,917) Accrued compensation 5,988 2,249 Deferred revenue 3,660 (3,950) Other liabilities 18,551 15,804 Net cash provided by operating activities 275,401 182,286 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (6,077) (14,689) Net cash used in investing activities (6,077) (14,689) Cash flows from financing activities Payments for repurchase of common stock (23,484) (15,043) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,538 8,103 Payments for repurchase of common stock related to shares withheld for tax in connection with vesting of restricted stock units (3,745) (8,376) Net cash used in financing activities (23,691) (15,316) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,478 4,397 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 247,111 156,678 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 220,231 274,855 End of period $ 467,342 $ 431,533 Supplemental disclosure Cash paid for interest $ 58 $ 111 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds $ 3,684 $ 1,903 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities $ 2,601 $ 2,190 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,141 $ 2,030 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 7,637 $ —

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Gross Profit (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP cost of revenue GAAP cost of revenue $ 330,190 $ 387,522 Stock-based compensation expense 654 570 Amortization of intangibles 972 1,185 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 328,564 $ 385,767 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 282,679 $ 285,057 Stock-based compensation expense 654 570 Amortization of intangibles 972 1,185 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 284,305 $ 286,812 GAAP gross margin 46.1% 42.4% Non-GAAP gross margin 46.4% 42.6%

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Research and Development (GAAP) $ 79,235 $ 76,940 Stock-based compensation 8,979 9,151 Amortization of intangibles 496 495 Restructuring and abandonment costs 323 – Research and Development (Non-GAAP) $ 69,437 $ 67,294 Sales and Marketing (GAAP) $ 83,950 $ 78,696 Stock-based compensation 3,815 4,113 Amortization of intangibles – – Restructuring and abandonment costs 113 – Sales and Marketing (Non-GAAP) $ 80,022 $ 74,583 General and Administrative (GAAP) 39,799 43,117 Stock-based compensation 5,910 6,361 Legal and transaction related costs 3,743 6,289 Amortization of intangibles 24 24 Restructuring and abandonment costs 132 – Adjusted General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 29,990 $ 30,443 Total Operating Expenses (GAAP) $ 202,984 $ 198,753 Stock-based compensation 18,704 19,625 Legal and transaction related costs 3,743 6,289 Amortization of intangibles 520 519 Restructuring and abandonment costs 568 – Adjusted Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 179,449 $ 172,320 Total Operating Income (GAAP) $ 79,695 $ 86,304 Stock-based compensation 19,358 20,195 Legal and transaction related costs 3,743 6,289 Amortization of intangibles 1,492 1,704 Restructuring and abandonment costs 568 – Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $ 104,856 $ 114,492 Depreciation 10,386 9,428 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 115,242 $ 123,920

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, dollars in thousands except percentages) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except percentages) Net income $ 80,947 $ 75,188 Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 11,878 11,132 Stock-based compensation expense 19,358 20,195 Interest income (3,075) (1,967) Interest expense 105 158 Other income, net (10,274) (23,576) Provision for income taxes 11,992 36,501 Legal and transaction related costs (1) 3,743 6,289 Restructuring and abandonment costs (2) 568 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 115,242 $ 123,920 Revenue $ 612,869 $ 672,579 Net income margin 13.2% 11.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.8% 18.4% (1) Legal and transaction-related costs consist of expenses related to our intellectual property (“IP”) litigation against Alphabet and Google, as well as legal and transaction costs associated with our acquisition activity, which we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. (2) On June 14, 2023, we initiated a restructuring plan to reduce our cost base (“the 2023 restructuring plan”). The 2023 restructuring plan included a reduction in force involving approximately 7% of the Company’s employees, further reducing our real estate footprint, and re-evaluating certain program spend. Total pre-tax and abandonment costs under the 2023 restructuring plan were $11.4 million, substantially all of which were incurred in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, with nominal amounts incurred in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net income GAAP net income $ 80,947 $ 75,188 Stock-based compensation expense 19,358 20,195 Legal and transaction related costs 3,743 6,289 Amortization of intangibles 1,492 1,704 Restructuring and abandonment costs 568 – Non-GAAP net income $ 106,108 $ 103,376 Reconciliation of net income per share GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.57 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share 0.20 0.21 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.79 Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, diluted 126,742,153 131,502,986 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation, diluted 126,742,153 131,502,986 Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding

Reconciliation of Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 275,401 $ 182,286 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (6,077) (14,689) Free cash flow $ 269,324 $ 167,597

Revenue by Product Category (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Sonos speakers $ 503,011 $ 539,196 Sonos system products 84,562 114,434 Partner products and other revenue 25,296 18,949 Total revenue $ 612,869 $ 672,579

Revenue by Geographical Region (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Americas $ 392,439 $ 396,565 Europe, Middle East and Africa 191,817 240,439 Asia Pacific 28,613 35,575 Total revenue $ 612,869 $ 672,579

Stock-based Compensation (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (In thousands) Cost of revenue $ 654 $ 570 Research and development 8,979 9,151 Sales and marketing 3,815 4,113 General and administrative 5,910 6,361 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 19,358 $ 20,195

Amortization of Intangibles (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cost of revenue $ 972 $ 1,185 Research and development 496 495 Sales and marketing – – General and administrative 24 24 Total amortization of intangibles $ 1,492 $ 1,704

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

We have provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion, non-GAAP gross margin, net income excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles, and restructuring and abandonment costs and diluted earnings per share excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses and other items that we exclude in these non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allowing for greater transparency with respect to a key financial metric used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial equivalents provided in the financial statement tables above. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense, other income, income taxes, restructuring and abandonment costs and other items that we do not consider representative of our underlying operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define free cash flow as net cash from operations less purchases of property and equipment and intangible and other assets. We define free cash flow conversion as free cash flow as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA. We define non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin, excluding stock-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets. We calculate non-GAAP net income excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs as net income less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs. We calculate non-GAAP diluted earnings per share excluding stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs as net income less stock-based compensation, legal and transaction related fees, amortization of intangibles and restructuring and abandonment costs divided by our number of shares at fiscal year end. We calculate constant currency growth percentages by translating our current period financial results using the prior period average currency exchange rates and comparing these amounts to our prior period reported results. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because we cannot do so without unreasonable effort due to unavailability of information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, we do so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for items such as stock-based compensation, which is inherently difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. Stock-based compensation expense is difficult to estimate because it depends on our future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of our common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. In addition, for purposes of setting annual guidance, it would be difficult to quantify stock-based compensation expense for the year with reasonable accuracy in the current quarter. As a result, we do not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about our outlook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our outlook for the fiscal year ending September 28, 2024, our long-term outlook, financial, growth and business strategies and opportunities, growth targets, our product cycle and roadmap, including our anticipated new product launch and the timing thereof, our investments in R&D, profitability and gross margins, the macroeconomic environment, and other factors affecting variability in our financial results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: our ability to accurately forecast product demand and effectively forecast and manage owned and channel inventory levels; the impact of global economic, market and political events, including continued inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and, in certain markets, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in consumer income and overall consumer spending as a result of economic or political uncertainty or conditions; changes in consumer spending patterns; our ability to successfully introduce new products and services and maintain or expand the success of our existing products; the success of our efforts to expand our direct-to-consumer channel; the success of our financial, growth and business strategies; our ability to compete in the market and maintain or expand market share; our ability to meet product demand and manage any product availability delays; supply chain challenges, including shipping and logistics challenges and component supply-related challenges; our ability to protect our brand and intellectual property; the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the other risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023 and our other filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from our investor relations department. All forward-looking statements herein reflect our opinions only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update forward-looking statements herein in light of new information or future events. Sonos and Sonos product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonos, Inc. All other product names and services may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos’ innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone.

