Sonos Announces Participation in Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that Patrick Spence, Chief Executive Officer, and Eddie Lazarus, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer, will participate in the Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference on Monday, Dec. 4.

In addition to hosting investor meetings, Patrick will participate in the Innovation in Consumer Technology panel discussion with Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo, beginning at 2:50 pm Eastern. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on both Sonos’ and Arlo’s Investor Relations websites.

Sonos Investor Relations website: https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events
Arlo Investor Relations website: http://investor.arlo.com

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos’ innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

James Baglanis

IR@sonos.com

Media Contact

Erin Pategas

PR@sonos.com

