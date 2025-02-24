Sonos Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that Tom Conrad, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Saori Casey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat with Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, Mar. 3. The fireside chat will begin at 4:50 pm Pacific. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Sonos investor relations website: https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx#section=events-and-presentations.

