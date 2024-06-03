Home Business Wire Sonos Announces Participation in Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference
Sonos Announces Participation in Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that Saori Casey, Chief Financial Officer, and James Baglanis, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference on Wednesday, Jun. 5. Saori and James will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:30 am Eastern. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Sonos investor relations website: https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx#section=events-and-presentations.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos’ innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

James Baglanis

IR@sonos.com

Media Contact

Erin Pategas

PR@sonos.com

