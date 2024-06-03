Sonos Announces Participation in Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that Saori Casey, Chief Financial Officer, and James Baglanis, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Tech Conference on Wednesday, Jun. 5. Saori and James will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:30 am Eastern. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Sonos investor relations website: https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx#section=events-and-presentations.

