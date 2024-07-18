Home Business Wire Sonos Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results and Conference...
Sonos Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 the company will report financial results for the third quarter ended June 29, 2024. The company will issue a press release and accompanying slide presentation at that time which will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

The company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call and Q&A will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast and transcript will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The live conference call may also be accessed toll free by dialing 1 (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing 1 (240) 789-2714.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos’ innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

