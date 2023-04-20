<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Sonos Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Conference...
Business Wire

Sonos Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

di Business Wire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 the company will report financial results for the second quarter ended April 1, 2023. The company will issue a press release and accompanying slide presentation at that time which will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

The company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call and Q&A will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast and transcript will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The live conference call may also be accessed toll free by dialing 1 (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 8641747. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing 1 (240) 789-2714.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos’ innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
James Baglanis

IR@sonos.com

Media Contact
Erin Pategas

PR@sonos.com

Articoli correlati

ATEC Acquires Navigation-Enabled Robotics Platform; Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance on Strength of Preliminary First Quarter Revenue Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
REMI Robotic Navigation System to advance ATEC’s procedural strategy by integrating navigation and robotics into spine workflow First quarter 2023...
Continua a leggere

Veritone to Hold First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call on May 2nd

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI software and services, today announced the details of its...
Continua a leggere

Brightcove Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results and Earnings Live Stream

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it will report its first...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ATEC Acquires Navigation-Enabled Robotics Platform; Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance on Strength of Preliminary First...

Business Wire