Sonos and Sporty & Rich Serve Up Tenniscore Style with New Limited Edition Headphones

Just in time for the final grand slam in New York City, the Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones combine stunning sound quality, comfort and style to elevate any courtside look

GOLETA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) and Sporty & Rich, the ultimate authority on fashion meets function, today announced the release of the Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones. As the defining fashion trend both on and off the court, tenniscore has taken over pop culture conversation and runways across the world. Brands like Emily Oberg’s Sporty & Rich have driven popularity of the sophisticated, premium aesthetic – making it a perfect match for Sonos’ newest headphones, aptly named Sonos Ace. The Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones are available starting today for $449 exclusively on the Sporty & Rich website and NYC flagship location.





The Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones feature custom details, including:

A Touch of Clubhouse Charm: Exuding quiet luxury inspired by country club chic, the left earcup features the iconic Sporty & Rich crest seen across many of the brand's premium collections.

Couture Case: Complete with custom green touches throughout – not only a nod to Sporty & Rich's signature "verde" color, but also the rich history of tennis originally being played on grass courts.

Complete with custom green touches throughout – not only a nod to Sporty & Rich’s signature “verde” color, but also the rich history of tennis originally being played on grass courts. Tennis-Inspired Packaging: The headphones come wrapped in a custom packaging sleeve designed to mimic some of the most popular tote bags seen courtside and used by tennis players for carrying racquets, balls, and other court essentials.

“My Sonos Ace headphones have become a wardrobe staple for me this summer,” said Emily Oberg, founder of Sporty & Rich. “I never leave home without them, which is why I’m so excited to partner with Sonos to introduce the Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones, fall’s must-have accessory offering the perfect blend of style and performance. With top notch sound, timeless design, and all day comfort, the Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones represent the epitome of elegance meets practicality – a winning combination that has been true to the core of the Sporty & Rich brand since the beginning.”

The Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones feature the signature Sonos Ace sound, including stunning lossless and spatial audio, world-class Active Noise Cancellation, as well as Aware Mode for when you want more interaction with, or awareness of, your environment. Made to look and feel as good as it sounds, the Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones sport the sleek Sonos Ace design with beautiful metal accents, elegant matte finishes and a pillowy soft interior wrapped in vegan leather that cradles you in comfort. Whether sitting courtside, tuning in from the couch or looking to elevate your tenniscore street style heading into the fall, the Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones will turn any OOTD into a grand slam.

“In the height of the tenniscore craze, premier tennis tournaments have become a cultural phenomenon and the new runway for public figures, trendsetters and tastemakers to impress with the latest styles,” said Jordan Saxemard, Chief Marketing Officer at Sonos. “Luxury brands have embraced the aesthetic wholeheartedly, and when we saw Emily sporting Sonos Ace headphones everywhere from the streets of Paris to tennis matches in Los Angeles, we knew we wanted to collaborate with her on creating the perfect accessory that fuses fashion and function to complete any courtside look.”

The Sonos Ace x Sporty & Rich Limited Edition headphones are available for $449 exclusively at www.sportyandrich.com and in-store at the Sporty & Rich SoHo flagship store (133 Greene St.), until sold out.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world’s leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Goleta, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

About Sporty & Rich

Founded in 2014 by Emily Oberg, Sporty & Rich began as a mood board for life; a collection of images from past and present that represent a life surrounded by beauty. It soon expanded into a print magazine, covering design, iconic figures, creativity, and forgotten moments and places. Four years later, the brand turned this vision into wearable pieces and began offering a collection of simple, yet thoughtfully designed products that emphasize longevity over momentary relevance.

