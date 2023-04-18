Sonitor Introduces SonitorBLU™ and SonitorMOBILE™

New Tiered Product Line Opens Low-Cost RTLS Entry Point for Asset Tracking



“Phone as an RTLS Tag”



Visit Sonitor at HIMSS – Booth #3427

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonitor® Technologies today announced expansion of its market leading Sense™ platform with SonitorBLU, a proprietary Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) solution for use cases when zonal accuracy is required, and SonitorMOBILE, a location visibility platform for positioning smart devices, combining Sonitor’s ultrasound technology with BLE to provide best-in-class accuracy, effectively turning a smart phone into an RTLS tag. The company made the announcement at the HIMSS Global Health Conference where it is exhibiting from April 18-20.

Sonitor’s new portfolio offers a tiered approach to the challenges faced by healthcare providers. These range from simple asset tracking to more demanding applications that require speed and accuracy such as patient flow and clinical workflow, as well as the critical need to ensure staff safety. As with Sense, these new products offer advanced analytics for workflow insights, and appropriate staffing assignments that help increase hospital capacity and improve patient and staff satisfaction.

“Sonitor is excited to invite healthcare providers, technology partners and all HIMSS attendees to our booth where we will be showcasing the SonitorBLU, Sonitor Sense and SonitorMOBILE suite of products,” said Matt Crane, Chief Commercial Officer, North America/CEO, Sonitor Inc. “In addition, we have recently expanded our team of clinical and technology experts to customize Sonitor’s solutions to meet customers’ strategic objectives and budgets.”

With SonitorBLU, hospitals have an easy-to-install platform to address use cases such as asset tracking when near real-time data flow is sufficient. With no cabling, installation is simple and fast, and the system can be up and reporting locations in less than a day. SonitorMOBILE, combines Sonitor’s patented ultrasound technology, SonitorULE™, and BLE to provide centimeter level accuracy with refresh rates of 1-2 seconds, to “move at the speed of a nurse™,” for highly demanding use cases.

Sonitor Technologies AS is the leading provider of accurate, affordable, and easy to use Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) with wearables for staff safety and workforce enablement. The first and only company to commercialize low energy ultrasound as the primary locating technology with proven 99.9% location accuracy, SonitorULE™, is more affordable than traditional RTLS platforms using radio (RF or RFID) or infrared (IR) technologies. Based on its proven record for uptime performance in clinical settings, Sonitor is the only RTLS company to offer a 5-year warranty as standard on its infrastructure technology. The company received a high ranking in the 2023 Best in KLAS RTLS report, second only to the winner, Sonitor partner Securitas Healthcare. Sonitor also earned certification as a “Great Place to Work®” in 2022 and was recognized as among the top companies poised for growth based on innovation and customer alignment in Frost & Sullivan’s Radar™ Industry Report for Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS). To learn more visit www.sonitor.com

