Soniquence: A Leader in RF Technology Now Supporting Ellman® Devices

A Legacy of Innovation

For more than 40 years, Alan Ellman, CEO of Soniquence, has been at the forefront of revolutionizing radiofrequency (RF) surgical technology. Alan’s dedication to advancing RF technology is inspired by his father’s groundbreaking work.

In 1959, Dr. Irving Ellman, a clinical innovator, invented the world’s first 4.0 MHz RF device for his dental practice, setting the stage for a transformative legacy in medical technology. Recognizing the potential of this groundbreaking innovation, his wife, Shirley Ellman, a visionary business leader, played a crucial role in translating this invention into a successful enterprise. Together, they founded Ellman International, where their combined efforts not only advanced multiple medical specialties but also set new industry standards.

Over the years, the Ellman family has introduced a series of advanced RF generators tailored for diverse medical specialties, including but not limited to the DentoSurg®, RadioLase® and Surgitron®, Today, Alan Ellman and the team at Soniquence continue this legacy of innovation with the advanced SmoothWave® i200 and our exclusive role in providing support for Ellman® RF devices. This strategic move ensures that our deep-seated knowledge and expertise are leveraged to offer unmatched service and support to our clinical partners.

