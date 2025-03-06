SONIFI, a Leading Provider of Hotel Technology, Selects Ooma for Phone and Communications Services

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a provider of advanced communications services for businesses and consumers, today announced that SONIFI, a leading provider of hotel technology, has selected Ooma phone and communications services to offer to SONIFI customers.
SONIFI delivers Wi-Fi®, in-room entertainment and related services to more than a million rooms across 5,000 hotel properties around the world. For the first time, SONIFI is expanding into voice communications with offerings from Ooma that include:
- Unified communications – a full-featured cloud-based service for front desk and back office workers with phone, videoconferencing, chat and more
- SIP trunking – replacement of legacy on-premise PBX systems with voice over internet (VoIP) lines, reducing costs and complexity while preserving existing room phones
- POTS replacement – a turnkey solution for replacing obsolescent copper-wire phone lines, also known as plain old telephone service or POTS, with reliable and secure connections for life-safety devices such as fire alarm panels and elevator phones
- Internet backup – wireless internet backup to keep hotels connected during broadband outages
- Integration with property management systems – links to leading property management software (PMS) platforms to smoothly manage features such as wake-up calls, voice messages and room service orders
“We picked Ooma as our telecommunications partner because of the wide range of solutions they offer and because they have more than two decades of experience in delivering high-quality services,” said Paul Johnson, SONIFI’s senior vice president of strategic accounts and internet services. “Our customers rely on SONIFI’s expertise to deliver the best guest technology experiences. We’re proud to recommend Ooma to our customers for their telephony needs.”
“We’re delighted to be chosen by SONIFI because we know how much hotel operators trust them to provide solutions that are both powerful and cost-effective,” said Rajesh Shah, Ooma’s director of strategic sales. “We look forward to helping SONIFI customers migrate away from aging on-premise systems, as well as maximize efficiency in new facilities.”
About SONIFI
SONIFI is the largest guest technology provider in hospitality, deployed in more than a million rooms across 5,000 properties around the world. Global brands, ownership and management groups, and hotels of all chain scales trust SONIFI to deliver the best experiences with Wi-Fi, interactive TV, streaming and in-room entertainment. Learn more at sonifi.com.
About Ooma
Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) delivers phone, messaging, video and advanced communications services that are easy to implement and provide great value. Founded in 2003, the company offers Ooma Office for small to medium-sized businesses seeking enterprise-grade features designed for their needs; Ooma AirDial for any business looking to replace aging and increasingly expensive copper phone lines; Ooma 2600Hz for businesses that provide their own communications solutions built on an outsourced underlying platform; and Ooma Telo for residential consumers who value a landline experience at a more affordable price point. Ooma’s award-winning solutions power more than 1.2 million users today. Learn more at www.ooma.com in the United States or www.ooma.ca in Canada.
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACT:
Mike Langberg at Ooma
press@ooma.com
(650) 566-6693
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Matt Robison at Ooma
ir@ooma.com
(650) 300-1480