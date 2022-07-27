Sonic Foundry Announces Organizational Changes to Support High-Growth Strategy

New appointments and service offerings will accelerate the company’s diversification and reinforce focus on its independent brands.

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions, today announced new organizational changes in support of its ongoing transition to a high-growth, multi-brand enterprise.

Effective immediately, Duane Glader, formerly Senior Vice President for Sales, will serve as General Manager of Operations, Sales, and Business Development for Sonic Foundry’s new Global Learning Exchange™ (GLX) business. GLX will provide students around the world with cost-effective access to top-quality higher education programs coupled with local support resources including mentoring and career development opportunities. Earlier this month, GLX celebrated the Grand Opening of its inaugural Hub facility in the Bahamas.

Glader’s appointment completes Sonic Foundry’s vision for a new corporate structure that will support its three business lines—Mediasite, Vidable™, and Global Learning Exchange™—under the direction of a single, highly experienced General Manager for each business unit. As previously announced, Mike Snavely will serve as GM of Vidable™ and Rob Lipps will continue to serve as GM of Mediasite.

This new structure will leverage a combination of shared services and dedicated resources for each of its three business lines and represents an evolution from focusing on its flagship Mediasite brand to expanding and supporting a family of brands.

Sonic Foundry CEO Joe Mozden, Jr. commented, “Since day one of my tenure with the company, we have focused on transforming Sonic Foundry into a modern, high-growth enterprise by reinvigorating our Mediasite brand and moving aggressively into new markets where we have a right to win. I am highly confident that our three GMs will bring the leadership we need to accelerate innovation, market penetration, and deployment of our Mediasite, Vidable™, and Global Learning Exchange™ businesses.”

The company also announced that its Mediasite Events business will expand and diversify its scope of client offerings to include custom integrations, scalable editing and enhancement solutions, production management, and other events-adjacent video services.

Sonic Foundry’s high-growth, multi-brand strategy has started to attract attention and interest from the investment community, including new analyst coverage. For a copy of the most recent report, please contact jvanderaarde@maximgrp.com.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions as well as virtual and hybrid events. Trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, Sonic Foundry’s solutions include Mediasite®, Mediasite Connect, Vidable™ and Global Learning Exchange™. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com.

