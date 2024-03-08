Sonendo Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonendo, Inc. (OTCQX: SONX) (“Sonendo”), a leading dental technology company and developer of the GentleWave® System, today announced that Michael P. Watts is stepping down from the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective March 15, 2024, to pursue new opportunities. Chris Guo, Sonendo’s Vice President Finance and Corporate Controller, has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Guo brings extensive experience leading corporate accounting and finance functions. Sonendo’s Board of Directors will conduct a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer. It is anticipated that following his resignation, Mr. Watts may work with Sonendo from time to time on a consulting basis to ensure a smooth transition.





“My time at Sonendo has been remarkable. Helping bring the GentleWave technology to the broader market with an installed base of over 1,000 systems and over one million procedures performed has been very rewarding. I’m proud to have been part of a great team of dedicated individuals and look forward to watching adoption of the GentleWave procedure continue to expand. I want to thank Bjarne and the Board of Directors for this great opportunity,” said Mr. Watts.

“Since joining the Company in 2017, Mike has been a valuable member of the executive team. He is an excellent business partner and has made many contributions to our growth and success, including having built strong finance and information technology organizations,” said Bjarne Bergheim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonendo. “We appreciate Mike’s contributions to the Company and wish him and his family all the best.”

