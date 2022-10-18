Sonder Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Sonder will share a brief advisory containing a link to the third quarter 2022 Shareholder Letter, available on the Company’s website. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Sonder Holdings Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Call



When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022



Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Dial-In Details: To access the call by phone, please go to this link, and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.



Shareholder Letter: investors.sonder.com

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.sonder.com.

About Sonder

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

Contacts

Media:



press@sonder.com

Investor:



ir@sonder.com