Business Wire

Sonder Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Sonder will share a brief advisory containing a link to the first quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter, available on the Company’s website. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Sonder Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2023 Call

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Shareholder Letter: investors.sonder.com
Webcast: To access the webcast, please go to this link. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.sonder.com.

About Sonder

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

Contacts

Media:

press@sonder.com

Investor:

ir@sonder.com

