Sonder Holdings Inc. Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND; “Sonder”) today announced that on March 16, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Sonder’s Board of Directors made an equity inducement grant of stock options to Mr. Dominique Bourgault in connection with his appointment as Sonder’s new Chief Financial Officer, under the Sonder Holdings Inc. 2023 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to Mr. Bourgault entering into employment with one of Sonder’s subsidiaries pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), was included in Mr. Bourgault’s offer letter, and was previously described in the Form 8-K filed by Sonder with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 6, 2023.

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Sonder (or one of its subsidiaries), or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Sonder (or one of its subsidiaries), pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Mr. Bourgault’s inducement grant consists of nonqualified stock options to purchase 2,741,028 shares of Sonder common stock. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.90, the closing price of Sonder’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on March 16, 2023, the grant date. The stock options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares subject to the award vesting on the first anniversary of Mr. Bourgault’s date of hire, and an additional 1/48th of the shares subject to the award vesting monthly thereafter, subject to Mr. Bourgault’s continued service through the applicable vesting dates (subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the option award agreement covering the grant).

About Sonder Holdings Inc.

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

