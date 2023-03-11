Sonder Holdings Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND; the “Company” or “Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, issued a statement regarding Silicon Valley Bank.

The Company had $289 million of cash and restricted cash as of December 31, 2022, over half of which is held in a AAA-rated BlackRock money market fund. As of March 9, 2022, the Company had approximately $2 million in an operating cash account and approximately $20 million in deposit accounts with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

Sonder also holds a $60 million line of credit facility with SVB issued in the ordinary course of business for the benefit of property owners and other counterparties, of which $13 million is currently utilized in the form of letters of credit.

We continue to actively monitor the evolving situation with SVB and will take appropriate actions as needed.

