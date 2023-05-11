Sonder Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced first quarter 2023 financial results. A Shareholder Letter containing the results can be found on the Company’s website at investors.sonder.com.

Management will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

What: Sonder Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2023 Call



When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023



Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Shareholder Letter: investors.sonder.com

Webcast: To access the webcast, please go to this link. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website at investors.sonder.com.

About Sonder Holdings Inc.

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

