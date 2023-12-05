Sompo Horizon Introduces CareGo as a Caregiving Benefit to Matlen Silver

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sompo Horizon, a premier caregiving employee benefits provider and subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, is honored to extend a warm welcome to Matlen Silver, a new valued member of the CareGo community. By adding the CareGo Platform in their benefits package, Matlen Silver employees gain access to a robust caregiving program designed to support their individual caregiving journeys.





For over 40 years, Matlen Silver has been at the forefront of delivering solutions for complex talent and technology needs to Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders. Renowned for their exceptional track record in delivering top-tier IT talent and providing full-service, customized end-to-end IT solutions, Matlen Silver is committed to offering instant access to qualified IT talent across the technology spectrum. Following their innovative commitment to culture, Matlen Silver is now introducing CareGo as a new benefit to its workforce beginning January 1, 2024.

CareGo offers a suite of features, including one-on-one Care Advisors, a trusted network of vetted caregiving goods & services, caregiver check-ins, and a digital repository for essential information – all designed to empower working caregivers with the tools and guidance they need during their caregiving journey.

“We are thrilled to onboard Matlen Silver and offer our CareGo platform to their employees. Matlen Silver’s commitment to excellence and their reputation for delivering top-tier IT solutions align seamlessly with our mission to provide comprehensive and innovative benefits. We are excited to enhance the well-being of Matlen Silver’s workforce by empowering them with the tools and support needed for caregiving. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to creating a workplace culture that prioritizes the holistic needs of employees, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on their professional and personal lives.” – Chuck Fillizola, Chief Operating Officer, Sompo Horizon

“We believe in fostering a workplace culture that supports working caregivers, and we are eager to see the positive impact on our or employees’ lives.” – Jean Marie Sapounas, SVP, Finance & Corporate Services, Matlen Silver.

About Sompo Horizon

Sompo Group is a Japanese conglomerate with businesses in financial services, insurance, and healthcare sectors. We have gained extensive experience in developing solutions for seniors and our mission is to promote security, health, and well-being globally. Sompo Horizon, a newly established subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, was launched to develop innovative products and services to address caregiving challenges and transform the way people care for themselves and each other. Our first solution is CareGo, a comprehensive digital platform, concierge support service, and partner network that empowers caregivers to make the best decisions for their loved ones while saving time, money, and alleviating stress.

About Sompo Holdings

Sompo Holdings is creating social value for security, health and wellbeing of customers, operating domestic (Japanese) P&C insurance business, overseas (re)insurance business, domestic life insurance business, nursing care & seniors business, and digital business with about 73,000 employees in 28 countries. Since its foundation as Japan’s first fire insurance company for more than 130 years, we have been providing solutions to various challenges in society.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime Market), SOMPO’s consolidated ordinary income totaled over JPY 4,600 billion (USD 34.5 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. We have been achieving steady growth based on each business while accelerating new investments in growth areas. For more information, visit https://www.sompo-hd.com/en/.

*Conversion rate: USD/JPY 133.53 as of March 31, 2023

About Matlen Silver

Let your experience be driven by our experience. For more than 40 years, Matlen Silver has delivered solutions for complex talent and technology needs to Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders. Led by hard work, honesty, and a trusted team of experts, we can say that Matlen Silver technology has created solutions experiences and a legacy of success that makes a difference in the way the world works.

