Somfy North America Launches SDN Connect, a New Digital Network Solution for Commercial Spaces

The Somfy Digital Network™ offers bi-directional communication enabling visibility into the position and status of any motor on the network in real-time

The new SDN suite of components and software will add flexibility to system design while offering reliability of installation

The system will also support intuitive troubleshooting for Somfy’s commercial dealer network

DAYTON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Somfy, the world’s largest manufacturer of motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, today launches SDN Connect, its new solution for motorized shading in commercial spaces. With a focus on user-friendly design, SDN Connect, which runs on the Somfy Digital Network™ (SDN), combines cutting-edge hardware and software to create a solution that’s as intuitive as it is innovative.





The new system consists of a range of products including a Sonesse® 40 RS485 motor, data hubs, and power panels. Engineered for quiet operation, the SDN motors are available in various torque levels and are compatible with both AC and DC power, making them versatile for every indoor setting. Meanwhile, the data hubs serve as the backbone of the system, facilitating communication. For low-voltage solutions, SDN PowerConnect™ Panels combine power and communication for centralized control. With these new components, designing, deploying and troubleshooting commercial motorized shading solutions becomes much easier.

“We are passionate about creating solutions that ensure optimal living and working conditions by bringing simplicity to design, deployment, and maintenance of commercial shading solutions,” said Russell Horowitz, National Specifications Manager at Somfy North America. “We continue to design dynamic control solutions based on customer demand. We are seeing unique requirements from all building types, including the commercial market, that would benefit from a solution such as the SDN network.”

Included in the launch of SDN Connect is new software called Set pro by Somfy. This tool simplifies the commercial commissioning process, allowing dealers to create and plan the project remotely before setting foot on the project site.

Horowitz added, “The new SDN suite has been designed in direct response to customer feedback with a user-friendly design that offers increased flexibility to tailor building controls according to the unique requirements of each building. SDN is designed to scale seamlessly, able to accommodate expansions and upgrades while harnessing the power of smart controls. Whether dealers are seeking to integrate with AV systems, lighting controls or BMS systems, Somfy’s dedicated devices enable streamlined integration.”

For more information on the Somfy Digital Network, please visit https://www.somfypro.com/sdn-connect.

About Somfy Systems, Inc.

For over 50 years, Somfy has been pioneering innovative motorization and automated solutions for window coverings and exterior shading products. With comfort, ease of use, security, and sustainability in mind, our seamless and connected solutions are designed to help people make the move to living spaces impactful for humans and with a reduced impact on nature. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com.

