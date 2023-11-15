Soluna Holdings Reports Q3 Results

Performance Includes 176% Increase in Revenue and Operating Profit Milestone

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing applications, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings, said, “We are delighted to announce the successful completion of Project Dorothy 1B, marking a significant milestone for Project Dorothy. The project is now fully operational, and we are witnessing the tangible impact of its earnings potential.”

Belizaire went further on to say, “Our dedicated team has demonstrated exceptional execution across our four strategic focus areas, as outlined in our shareholder letter: the energizing of Project Dorothy, Cash Flow and Expense Management, Expanding our Flagship, and Growing our Pipeline. The business transition initiated in Q2 is yielding positive results, evident in our latest financials. Despite the challenges posed by the summer heat in Texas and Kentucky, our team’s focused and meticulous efforts have propelled us to our first quarter of gross profit and substantial business growth from earlier lows.”

Belizaire concluded by saying, “With Project Dorothy 2 on the immediate horizon, Project Kati setting up its robust earnings power and the vast potential of AI at our doorstep, we have a solid foundation for future growth.”

Finance and Operational Highlights:

Substantial cash balance – The unrestricted cash balance as of September 30, 2023, was $5.6 million compared to $1.1 million as of December 31, 2022. This is driven by new project-level investments, operational execution, and expense management measures implemented in the first half of the year.

EBITDA Milestone – The Company achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA for the first time since second quarter 2022.

Revenue Ramp – Revenue in the third quarter increased by 176% to $5.8 million compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The revenue increase is driven by the continued ramp in the Project Dorothy sites, including hosting and proprietary mining.

Project Dorothy 1A and 1B fully operational as of October 31 2023 – Installed hashrate of 1.76 EH/s in Project Dorothy 1A/1B fully and it is fully operational. This brings the Company’s total installed hashrate to 2.6 EH/s. Project Dorothy consumed over 4,000 MWh of curtailed energy through the end of October solidifying the effectiveness of Soluna’s innovative solution to monetizing curtailed energy.

Ancillary services revenue – The Company completed its pre-registration for Ancillary Services with ERCOT, bringing it closer to diversifying its revenue by having Project Dorothy serve as a grid resource.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, Soluna deployed over 23,600 bitcoin miners (between hosting and prop mining) across all sites. And, the Company operated at an average hashrate of 2.4 EH/s across all sites as Project Dorothy became fully energized by late summer.

AI initiative – The Company launched a new initiative focused on a new data center purpose-built for AI training workloads. The new design, code-named “Helix”, will be part of Project Dorothy 2; due to start in the first quarter of 2024. The Company also formed a new Advisory Board to accelerate the Company’s AI initiatives and tapped Daniel Golding, a former head of advanced engineering and data center innovation at Google.

Financial Summary:

Key financial results for the third quarter include:

2023 Revenue By Quarter (in thousands) Revenue Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 YTD 2023 Data hosting revenue $ 286 $ 1,153 $ 4,011 $ 5,451 Cryptocurrency mining revenue 2,796 915 1,786 5,497 Total revenue $ 3,082 $ 2,068 $ 5,797 $ 10,948 *may not foot due to rounding

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2023 increased by 176% to $5.8 million compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The increase is primarily attributable to the ramping of Project Dorothy, commissioning of proprietary mining and continued ramping of hosting revenues.

2023 Gross Profit by Quarter (in thousands) Gross Profit Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 YTD Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 2,796 $ 915 $ 1,786 $ 5,497 Data Hosting Revenue 286 1,153 4,011 5,451 Total Revenue 3,082 2,068 5,797 10,948 Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation 2,252 1,160 1,040 4,452 Cost of data hosting mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation 272 759 2,150 3,181 Cost of revenue – depreciation 625 539 1,200 2,364 Total cost of revenue 3,149 2,458 4,390 9,997 Gross Profit $ (67 ) $ (390 ) $ 1,407 $ 950 *certain prior quarter amounts have been reclassified for consistency in the current quarter presentation

Gross profit improved to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $(390) thousand in the second quarter of 2023.

improved to in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $(390) thousand in the second quarter of 2023. General and Administrative , exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses, decreased by 52% to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to cost reductions related to salaries and benefits, and reduced consulting and professional fees.

, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expenses, decreased by to in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to cost reductions related to salaries and benefits, and reduced consulting and professional fees. Stock compensation expense during the third quarter of 2023 was $595 thousand versus $890 thousand in the third quarter of 2022.

expense during the third quarter of 2023 was $595 thousand versus $890 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. Net loss from continuing operations improved to $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 from $56.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

2023 Adjusted EBITDA by Quarter (in thousands) Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 YTD 2023 Net Loss $ (7,432 ) $ (9,257 ) $ (6,016 ) $ (22,705 ) (+) Interest expense 1,374 486 495 2,355 (+) Income taxes (547 ) (547 ) 569 (524 ) (+) Depreciation and amortization 3,002 2,918 3,579 9,498 EBITDA Table $ (3,603 ) $ (6,400 ) $ (1,373 ) $ (11,376 ) Adjustments non-cash Stock based compensation 879 2,232 595 3,709 (Gain) loss on sale of fixed assets 78 (48 ) 373 404 Impairment on fixed assets 209 169 41 418 Debt extinguishment and revaluation (473 ) 2,054 769 2,350 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,910 ) $ (1,993 ) $ 405 (4,495 ) *may not foot due to rounding

Adjusted EBITDA positive – The measure improved to $405 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $(2.0) million in the second quarter of 2023 and $(2.9) million in the first quarter of 2023, a quarter over quarter improvement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Soluna Holdings, Inc. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

In addition to figures prepared in accordance with GAAP, Soluna from time to time presents alternative non-GAAP performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Alternative performance measures are not subject to GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principle. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI, and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 5,625 $ 1,136 Restricted cash 3,428 685 Accounts receivable 2,024 320 Notes receivable 446 219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,593 1,107 Deposits and credits on equipment 975 1,175 Equipment held for sale 248 295 Total Current Assets 14,339 4,937 Restricted cash 1,000 – Other assets 2,957 1,150 Property, plant and equipment, net 45,938 42,209 Intangible assets, net 29,370 36,432 Operating lease right-of-use assets 483 233 Total Assets $ 94,087 $ 84,961 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,005 $ 3,548 Accrued liabilities 4,447 2,721 Line of credit – 350 Convertible notes payable 10,796 11,737 Current portion of debt 9,053 10,546 Deferred revenue – 453 Operating lease liability 215 161 Total Current Liabilities 27,516 29,516 Other liabilities 1,497 203 Long-term debt 1,050 – Operating lease liability 273 84 Deferred tax liability, net 8,362 8,886 Total Liabilities 38,698 38,689 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) – – Stockholders’ Equity: 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value



$0.001 per share, $25.00 liquidation preference; authorized



6,040,000; 3,061,245 shares issued and outstanding as of



September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 3 3 Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, authorized



187,500; 62,500 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,



2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 75,000,000;



1,492,729 shares issued and 1,451,988 shared outstanding as of



September 30, 2023 and 788,578 shares issued and 747,837 shares



outstanding as of December 31, 2022(1) 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 286,799 277,429 Accumulated deficit (244,268 ) (221,769 ) Common stock in treasury, at cost, 40,741 shares at September 30,



2023 and December 31, 2022(1) (13,798 ) (13,798 ) Total Soluna Holdings, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 28,737 41,866 Non-Controlling Interest 26,652 4,406 Total Stockholders’ Equity 55,389 46,272 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 94,087 $ 84,961

(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split of the Common Stock at a ratio of 1-for-25 that became effective October 13, 2023.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per share) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 1,786 $ 5,387 $ 5,497 $ 20,696 Data hosting revenue 4,011 985 5,451 3,668 Total revenue 5,797 6,372 10,948 24,364 Operating costs: Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue,



exclusive of depreciation 1,040 4,100 4,451 11,092 Cost of data hosting revenue, exclusive of



depreciation 2,150 1,078 3,181 3,192 Costs of revenue- depreciation 1,200 6,010 2,364 15,872 Total costs of revenue 4,390 11,188 9,996 30,156 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses,



exclusive of depreciation and amortization 2,723 5,686 11,219 15,441 Depreciation and amortization associated



with general and administrative expenses 2,379 2,378 7,134 7,127 Total general and administrative



expenses 5,102 8,064 18,353 22,568 Impairment on equity investment – 750 – 750 Impairment on fixed assets 41 28,086 418 28,836 Operating loss (3,736 ) (41,716 ) (17,819 ) (57,946 ) Interest expense (495 ) (1,671 ) (2,355 ) (7,856 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation,



net (769 ) (12,317 ) (2,350 ) (12,317 ) Loss on sale of fixed assets (373 ) (988 ) (404 ) (2,606 ) Other (expense) income, net (74 ) 2 (301 ) 2 Loss before income taxes from continuing



operations (5,447 ) (56,690 ) (23,229 ) (80,723 ) Income tax (expense) benefit from continuing



operations (569 ) 547 524 1,344 Net loss from continuing operations (6,016 ) (56,143 ) (22,705 ) (79,379 ) Income before income taxes from



discontinued operations – (21 ) – 7,681 Income tax benefit from discontinued



operations – – – 70 Net income from discontinued operations – (21 ) – 7,751 Net loss (6,016 ) (56,164 ) (22,705 ) (71,628 ) (Less) Net (income) loss attributable to non-



controlling interest (646 ) 272 206 272 Net loss attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc. $ (6,662 ) $ (55,892 ) $ (22,499 ) $ (71,356 ) Basic and Diluted (loss) earnings per common



share: Net loss from continuing operations per share



(Basic & Diluted) (1) $ (4.40 ) $ (95.49 ) $ (20.11 ) $ (146.46 ) Net income from discontinued operations per



share (Basic & Diluted) (1) $ – $ (0.04 ) $ – $ 13.64 Basic & Diluted loss per share (1) $ (4.40 ) $ (95.53 ) $ (20.11 ) $ (132.82 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic



and Diluted) (1) 1,374,364 587,921 1,149,745 568,307

(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split of the Common Stock at a ratio of 1-for-25 that became effective October 13, 2023.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net loss $ (22,705 ) $ (71,628 ) Net income from discontinued operations – (7,751 ) Net loss from continuing operations (22,705 ) (79,379 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided



by operating activities: Depreciation expense 2,387 15,888 Amortization expense 7,111 7,111 Stock-based compensation 3,640 2,747 Consultant stock compensation 69 121 Deferred income taxes (524 ) (1,344 ) Impairment on fixed assets 418 28,836 Amortization of operating lease asset 177 151 Impairment on equity investment – 750 Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net 2,350 12,317 Amortization on deferred financing costs and discount on



notes 748 6,630 Loss on sale of fixed assets 404 2,606 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,552 ) (1,498 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (484 ) (154 ) Other long-term assets (307 ) (69 ) Accounts payable 551 884 Deferred revenue (453 ) 118 Operating lease liabilities (172 ) (148 ) Other liabilities 1,294 (306 ) Accrued liabilities 2,644 (382 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,404 ) (5,121 ) Net cash provided by operating activities- discontinued



operations – 369 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (12,534 ) (61,867 ) Purchases of intangible assets (49 ) (114 ) Proceeds from disposal on property, plant, and equipment 2,266 2,525 Deposits and credits on equipment, net 200 6,441 Net cash used in investing activities (10,117 ) (53,015 ) Net cash provided by investing activities- discontinued



operations – 9,004 Financing Activities Proceeds from preferred offerings – 16,658 Proceeds from common stock securities purchase agreement



offering 817 – Proceeds from notes and debt issuance 3,100 29,736 Costs of preferred offering – (1,910 ) Costs of common stock securities purchase agreement



offering (10 ) – Costs and payments of notes and short-term debt issuance (510 ) (2,428 ) Cash dividend distribution on preferred stock – (3,852 ) Payments on NYDIG loans and line of credit (350 ) (3,841 ) Contributions from non-controlling interest 19,706 4,293 Proceeds from stock option exercises – 153 Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises – 779 Net cash provided by financing activities 22,753 39,588 Increase (decrease) in cash & restricted cash-continuing



operations 8,232 (18,548 ) Increase in cash & restricted cash- discontinued operations – 9,373 Cash & restricted cash – beginning of period 1,821 10,258 Cash & restricted cash – end of period $ 10,053 $ 1,083 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Noncash equipment financing – 4,620 Interest paid on NYDIG loans and cash interest paid on line



of credit 567 1,179 Noncash disposal of NYDIG collateralized equipment 2,576 – Proceed receivable from sale of MTI Instruments – 205 Notes converted to common stock 2,444 2,441 Warrant consideration in relation to promissory notes and



convertible notes 1,330 14,602 Promissory note and interest conversion to common shares 845 15,236 Noncash note receivable from sale of equipment 240 – Noncash non-controlling interest contributions 2,746 290 Series B preferred dividend prefunded warrant and common



stock issuance 657 – Noncash activity right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for



lease obligations 403 20

Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income from continuing operations, the most comparable GAAP financial metric, for historical periods are presented in the table below:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss from continuing operations $ (6,016 ) $ (56,143 ) $ (22,705 ) $ (79,379 ) Interest expense, net 495 1,671 2,355 7,856 Income tax expense (benefit) from



continuing operations 569 (547 ) (524 ) (1,344 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,579 8,388 9,498 22,999 EBITDA (1,373 ) (46,631 ) (11,376 ) (49,868 ) Adjustments: Non-cash items Stock-based compensation costs 595 890 3,709 2,869 Loss on sale of fixed assets 373 988 404 2,606 Impairment on equity investment – 750 – 750 Impairment on fixed assets 41 28,086 418 28,836 Loss on debt extinguishment and



revaluation, net 769 12,317 2,350 12,317 Adjusted EBITDA $ 405 $ (3,600 ) $ (4,495 ) $ (2,490 )

