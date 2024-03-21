Soluna Announces First AI Hosting Installation Complete

Project Sophie Hosts GPU Startup Focusing on AI Market

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SLNH #SLNH–Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing applications, announced today it has successfully completed the installation of GPUs for its co-location partnership with a GPU startup specializing in AI computing services.





Following an extensive evaluation process, the new AI hosting pilot customer has chosen Project Sophie as their preferred solution, acknowledging Soluna’s dedication to sustainability and scalability in AI-centric data center operations. According to the terms outlined in the agreement, Soluna has furnished co-location services to the customer at its modular data center facility located in Kentucky.

John Belizaire, CEO of Soluna Holdings, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “After a successful implementation for the customer, our operations team is in line to continue to deliver AI solutions at our facilities, including Project Dorothy 2.”

Soluna’s co-location service introduction coincides with the launch of its AI Cloud venture. Drawing upon its extensive knowledge in renewable energy, data center management, and strategic collaborations, Soluna offers AI clients access to Renewable Computing, significantly undercutting the expenses associated with conventional data center solutions.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNH)

Soluna is on a mission to make renewable energy a global superpower using computing as a catalyst. The company designs, develops, and operates digital infrastructure that transforms surplus renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna’s pioneering data centers are strategically co-located with wind, solar, or hydroelectric power plants to support high-performance computing applications including Bitcoin Mining, Generative AI, and other compute-intensive applications. Soluna’s proprietary software MaestroOS(™) helps energize a greener grid while delivering cost-effective and sustainable computing solutions, and superior returns. To learn more visit solunacomputing.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at @SolunaHoldings.

