Solonis Named First Recipient of “Hotel PMS Innovation of the Year” in 2023 TravelTech Breakthrough Awards

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solonis, a leading provider of modern property management solutions, has been recognized with the “Hotel PMS Innovation of the Year” award in the inaugural TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by TravelTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Solonis, the first brand expansion from RMS North America, is an intuitive property management system powered by business intelligence that offers the hospitality industry a single, robust solution for managing hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and corporate housing. It has helped usher in a new era of hospitality by equipping property owners and managers with best-in-class features, integrations, support and reporting functionality.

“It’s an honor to accept this award from TravelTech Breakthrough less than a year after we launched Solonis,” said Fred Dominioni, Chief Revenue Officer, Solonis. “Beyond our innovative approach to property management software, this award is a testament to the entire Solonis team. With our combined decades of experience spent on the front lines at hotels, we’ve created something truly impactful for the industry.”

The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the travel technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,250 nominations from over 12 countries worldwide.

“Typical property management systems are complicated and difficult to use. Property managers need comprehensive revenue management, a way to use the data they are already collecting, the ability to generate reports, and a way to enable guests to manage and modify their reservations in real time. A comprehensive PMS is vital to meeting business objectives now and in the future,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. “By marrying its holistic property management platform with industry insights that drive strategy, Solonis has positioned itself as a true industry partner and a tech vendor unlike any other in the space. Congratulations on being the first recipient of our ‘Hotel PMS Innovation of the Year’ award.”

About Solonis

Solonis is an intuitive property management system powered by business intelligence that offers the hospitality industry a single, robust solution for managing hotels, resorts, vacation rentals and corporate housing. Its ease of use, streamlined onboarding, and 24/7 support make it the preferred PMS solution. Headquartered in San Diego, Solonis is the vision of hospitality experts and technologists who believe it is time for a new era of property management. For more information, visit solonis.com

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information, visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com.

