Solidus Labs Partners with Figment To Revolutionize Institutional ETH Staking

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ETH—Solidus Labs, a category-definer in crypto-native security and compliance, announces today a collaboration with Figment, a leading blockchain infrastructure and staking services provider. This collaboration introduces Staking Guard, a cutting-edge risk mitigation solution explicitly tailored for institutional Ethereum Validators. Staking Guard is now available for all Figment Ethereum clients as a premium opt-in solution.





Powered by the Solidus Builder and Relay, Staking Guard offers robust, high-performance, low-latency protection against legacy compliance risks and native onchain threats. This end-to-end solution builds and delivers compliant blocks through an insulated pipeline, protecting against risks such as sanctioned activity and alerting on market abuse, fraud and manipulation.

“By integrating Solidus’ Staking Guard into Figment’s suite of Ethereum relays, we’re setting a new gold standard for institutional staking services,” said Ben Spiegelman, Head of Corporate Development and Partnerships. “At Figment, we understand the paramount importance of trust, security, and compliance for our clients, who increasingly seek reliable and performant staking rewards. This collaboration not only bridges a crucial market gap but also acts as a potent catalyst for further institutional participation in staking.”

Harnessing Solidus’ deep expertise and leadership in crypto-native security and compliance, Staking Guard has been designed with leading institutions to meet institutional-grade requirements for a risk-based solution, applying the safeguards necessary for institutional participation.

“Staking Guard is the natural progression for Solidus’ comprehensive solutions addressing compliance and security risks offchain, onchain, and now – prechain – and we see it as an indispensable enabler for the maturation and sustainable growth of DeFi and Web3,” said Asaf Meir, Solidus Labs’ Founder and Chief Executive. “We are proud to introduce Wall Street-grade security and compliance for staking and supporting Figment in setting a new standard – where compliance meets performance, and security drives success.”

Upholding optimized censorship-resistant models with an unaltered impact on rewards, Staking Guard ensures comprehensive protection against both legacy compliance and native onchain risks, coupled with powerful reporting tools and audit trail logs for seamless, institutional-grade oversight.

About Figment

Figment is the leading provider of staking infrastructure. Figment provides the complete staking solution for over 500 institutional clients, including asset managers, exchanges, wallets, foundations, custodians, and large token holders, to earn rewards on their digital assets. On Ethereum, Figment is the largest non-custodial staking provider of staked ETH. Institutional staking services from Figment include seamless point-and-click staking, portfolio reward tracking, API integrations, audited infrastructure, and slashing protection. This all leads Figment’s mission to support the adoption, growth, and long-term success of the digital asset ecosystem. To learn more about Figment, please visit figment.io.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer for crypto-native market integrity solutions – trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and threat intelligence. Our mission is to enable safe crypto trading throughout the investment journey across all centralized and DeFi markets. As the founder of industry-leading initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and DACOM Summit, and in everything we do, Solidus is deeply committed to ushering in the financial markets of tomorrow. To learn more, please visit: https://soliduslabs.com/

