Solidus Labs Brings Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity Summit To Amsterdam Following Initial Implementation of MiCA

Key Regulators, Leading Financial Institutions, and Crypto Industry Experts to Convene on EU-focused Digital Asset Regulation and Market Integrity One-Day Event

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#MiCA--Solidus Labs, the trusted crypto-native trade surveillance and risk monitoring partner for dozens of CASPs across Europe, is proud to announce the speaker lineup for the upcoming Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity (DACOM) Summit on March 11, 2025, in Amsterdam. The summit, headlined by Lieke Helleman, Manager of MiCAR Supervision for the Dutch financial regulator, Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AMF), brings together top regulators, policymakers, financial institutions, and crypto industry leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of digital asset compliance, regulation, and market integrity in Europe and beyond.

With MiCA’s rigorous anti-market abuse mandates driving a new era in digital asset regulation, DACOM EU will feature speakers from the Dutch regulator, the first in Europe to issue a MiCA CASP license, alongside leaders from Societe Generale, Banque Delubac, Zodia Custody, Quantoz, Keyrock, B2C2, OneTrading and other global financial institutions and policy leaders.

"With regulatory clarity accelerating across Europe, 2025 is a defining year for the EU crypto ecosystem," said Delphine Forma, Solidus Labs Head of Policy in Europe. "Solidus Labs is committed to equipping the industry for the next phase of MiCA enforcement. With our cutting-edge Trade Surveillance solutions and flagship education and advocacy initiatives like the MiCA Masters podcast, the Trade Surveillance Academy and the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition, we are actively helping regulators and compliance professionals tackle MiCA head-on. We invite national competent authorities, local regulators, and industry leaders to join us at DACOM and become part of the transformation shaping the future of EU crypto markets.”

DACOM EU’s program is tailored to provide actionable insights into MiCA implementation, emerging compliance trends, and strategies to advance market integrity amid evolving crypto-native threats. Past summits have drawn key decision-makers from global regulatory bodies and financial institutions such as the SEC, CFTC, FCA, ESMA, and top executives from firms like Coinbase, Goldman Sachs, and Circle, cementing DACOM EU as the premier forum for the advancement of digital asset market integrity and shaping the future of digital asset regulation.

Applications for registration are open and those interested in attending can apply here.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the category-definer in crypto-native compliance, specializing in trade surveillance, transaction monitoring, and risk management solutions. Solidus Labs leads initiatives like the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition and the DACOM Summit, with a commitment to safe crypto trading across centralized and decentralized markets. For more information, visit: https://soliduslabs.com

Media Contacts:

Solidus Labs

Trevor Davis

Gregory FCA for Solidus Labs

+443 248 0359

trevor@gregoryfca.com

