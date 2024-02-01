Solidsoft Reply Spearheads Ground-breaking Migration of Finland’s National Medicines Verification System

TURIN, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solidsoft Reply, a Reply Group company specialising in creating Microsoft Azure cloud-based enterprise solutions, has successfully migrated Finland’s National Medicines Verification System to its National Blueprint solution. National Blueprint Solution is Solidsoft Reply’s Own National Verification System – A system built on Microsoft Azure cloud technology to verify medicines in accordance to the EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD). This notable accomplishment marks a pioneering step for the European Medicines Verification System (EMVS).





Over four years’ worth of data, comprising over 500+ million medicines pack records, was meticulously migrated. This complex 10-month project required detailed planning and collaborative engagement with the Finnish Medicines Verification Organisation (FiMVO). It involved the development of a fully validated migration toolset, numerous workshops for Finnish IT suppliers, and documentation on how data is transitioned. This ensured a secure and seamless transition with full traceability of its data for auditing purposes.

David Eccles, Partner at Solidsoft Reply, remarked, “This successful migration is not just a remarkable achievement but also a testament to our engineering expertise and collaborative ethos at Solidsoft Reply. Our partnership with FiMVO was instrumental in overcoming the technical challenges, setting a new standard in the EMVS ecosystem.”

Maija Gohlke General Manager at the Finnish Medicines Verification Organisation FiMVO (Suomen Lääkevarmennus Oy) remarked “the project was handled very professionally and that reflects on the smooth execution of this project, a first of its kind and of a huge magnitude, with so many connection points in the supply chain. The knowledge, dedication and flexibility of the Solidsoft Reply team exceeded our expectations.”

This marks the first-ever migration of a national medicines verification system within the EMVS ecosystem between blueprint providers; and is particularly significant in the context of healthcare and pharmaceuticals, where accuracy, data integrity, and security are paramount. This project is a prime example of Solidsoft Reply’s dedication to enhancing healthcare systems through advanced technology, significantly contributing to the safety and efficacy of healthcare delivery.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Solidsoft Reply is the Reply group company creating enterprise strength solutions utilising the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. A global award-winning Microsoft Solutions Partner, Solidsoft Reply is recognised by the Pharmaceutical & Healthcare industries as being one the of leading delivery partners in Verification and Traceability systems world-wide. www.solidsoft.reply.com

