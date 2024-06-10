Solidigm to Highlight AI, Sustainability, and Edge Innovations with High-Capacity Storage Solutions at The Six Five Summit

Co-CEO Dave Dixon joins The Futurum Group, Moor Insights & Strategy to discuss critical storage opportunities and challenges





RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solidigm Co-CEO Dave Dixon and SVP Head of Strategic Planning and Marketing Greg Matson, will join leaders from The Futurum Group and Moor Insights & Strategy to highlight AI, sustainability, edge innovation and the challenges facing the data storage industry at the fifth annual Six Five Summit. The virtual event will bring together the biggest names in technology to share insights and advances across 10+ practice areas.

“Solidigm is committed to expanding the possibilities data offers to power human progress, and today, our high-density storage solutions are playing a critical role in powering the efficiencies, sustainability, and innovation needed in data centers to do just that,” said Dixon. “We are excited to lend our collective voices to this year’s Six Five Summit, a key avenue for communicating insights, learnings and trends that are shaping the industry.”

Over the next three days, Dixon and Matson will join Keith Townsend, Global Advisor of The Futurum Group; Daniel Newman, CEO & Chief Analyst, The Futurum Group; and Patrick Moorhead, Founder, CEO & Chief Analyst of Moor Insights & Strategy to lead three discussions highlighting how the industry is addressing and optimizing edge storage solutions; cloud infrastructure and AI.

How Great Storage Enables AI Performance and Efficiency at Scale (June 11) will highlight how explosive growth of AI development presents both technical and environmental scalability hurdles. Legacy infrastructure struggles to keep pace with the demands of increasingly massive datasets and training performance requirements; high-performance SSDs both accelerate AI model development by maximizing GPU utilization and optimize efficiency and total cost of ownership (TCO).

(June 11) will highlight how explosive growth of AI development presents both technical and environmental scalability hurdles. Legacy infrastructure struggles to keep pace with the demands of increasingly massive datasets and training performance requirements; high-performance SSDs both accelerate AI model development by maximizing utilization and optimize efficiency and total cost of ownership (TCO). The Edge Landscape and How Innovative High-Density Storage Transcends Edge Workloads (June 11) will focus on innovative approaches to addressing legacy storage solutions, especially as edge workloads demand higher capacity, superior performance, and reliability.

(June 11) will focus on innovative approaches to addressing legacy storage solutions, especially as edge workloads demand higher capacity, superior performance, and reliability. SSD Innovation: Store More Data in Less Space to Improve Storage Sustainability (June 13) will highlight how companies are working to meet the need for sustainable storage solutions to help enterprises and data centers grapple with infrastructure challenges such as power and space, and how high-density SSDs are paving the way for a greener future of data storage by storing more data in less space.

“As the tech landscape evolves, Solidigm is committed to tackling critical challenges in AI development, edge computing, and sustainability. The Six Five Summit is a key opportunity to engage with industry leaders and share insights on the pivotal role of storage technology,” said Matson “Solidigm and partners will cover the explosive growth of AI development and share ideas to conquer the technical and environmental scalability hurdles ahead.”

