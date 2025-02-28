Solid Power Reports Full Year 2024 Results

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, today announced its operational and financial results for the full year 2024 and provided its outlook and objectives for 2025.



Recent Business Highlights

  • Successfully progressed strategic partnerships through timely completion of 2024 milestones for the multi-year agreements with SK On and extensions of joint development agreements (JDAs) with BMW and Ford.
  • Continued repeated electrolyte sampling to multiple potential customers and received constructive feedback, driving expected improvements to formulations and production processes.
  • Enhanced electrolyte research and development capabilities with the commissioning of the state-of-the-art electrolyte innovation center, or EIC, which is designed to enable rapid innovation driven by customer demand.
  • Furthered cell design development and improved manufacturing processes in response to learnings from A-1 cells.
  • Selected for a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) award for up to $50 million for continuous production of sulfide-based solid electrolyte materials for advanced all-solid-state batteries (ASSB) and entered into a contract with the DOE in January 2025 which formalized the terms of the grant.

“In 2024, we made solid progress across all aspects of our business, including increasing electrolyte sampling based on strong customer demand and refining cell designs with anticipated improvements to safety and performance,” said John Van Scoter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power. “Gaining a deeper knowledge of ASSB technology through our development efforts has allowed us to be a value-added partner for SK On, BMW and Ford and encouraged repeated sampling with potential electrolyte customers.”

“In 2025, Solid Power will continue to push the development of ASSB technology forward by improving electrolyte performance through feedback from our cell development team, executing on partner requirements and customer requests, continuing to innovate on both electrolyte and cell technologies, and maintaining financial discipline while strategically investing in development and capabilities,” said Van Scoter. “We are committed to holding a leadership position in ASSB technology and delivering long-term shareholder value.”

2024 Financial Highlights

Solid Power delivered $20.1 million in revenue during 2024, an increase of $2.7 million compared to 2023. This increase is driven primarily by our performance on the SK On Agreements, with strong execution on key steps in the transfer of our technology and major milestones connected to our line installation agreement.

Operating expenses were $125.5 million in 2024 compared to $108.0 million in 2023, driven by increased research and development costs to improve the performance of our electrolyte and cell designs, electrolyte production, equipment purchases in support of the SK On agreements, and scaling operations including establishing Korean operations. 2024 operating loss was $105.3 million and net loss was $96.5 million, or $0.54 per share.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Solid Power’s liquidity position remains strong. Total liquidity as of December 31, 2024, was $327.5 million, as shown below.

 

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2024

 

2023

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

25,413

 

$

34,537

Available-for-sale securities

 

 

302,057

 

 

 

381,071

 

Total liquidity

 

$

327,470

 

 

$

415,608

 

As of December 31, 2024, contract receivables were $1.4 million, deferred revenue was $3.2 million, and total current liabilities were $20.0 million.

2024 capital expenditures totaled $15.9 million, primarily representing investments in the company’s electrolyte development and production capabilities, including the build-out of the EIC.

2025 Outlook

Solid Power is committed to delivering on the following key objectives for 2025:

  • Drive electrolyte innovation and performance through feedback from customers and internal cell development
  • Continue to execute on electrolyte technology development roadmap, including the start of the installation of a pilot continuous electrolyte manufacturing line
  • Fulfill partner and customer commitments and increase electrolyte sampling, using the EIC to quickly innovate driven by demand
  • Maintain financial discipline while ensuring ongoing investments in technology development and capabilities

The company expects 2025 cash investment, representing cash used in operations and capital expenditures, to be in the range of $100 million to $120 million, excluding any potential benefit from the DOE grant.

About Solid Power, Inc.

Solid Power is developing solid-state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power’s core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power’s business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of present or historical fact contained herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Solid Power’s or its management team’s expectations, objectives, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. When used herein, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “outlook,” “seek,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements include our financial guidance for 2025; our future financial performance, strategy, expansion plans, including plans related to the expansion of our electrolyte production capabilities, market opportunity, operations, and operating results; estimated revenues or losses; projected costs; future prospects; and plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Solid Power disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Solid Power cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Solid Power, including the following factors: (i) risks relating to the uncertainty of the success of our research and development efforts, including our ability to achieve the technological objectives or results that our partners require and our ability to commercialize our technology in advance of competing technologies and our competitors; (ii) risks relating to our status as a research and development stage company with a history of financial losses with an expectation of incurring significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future, including execution of our business plan and the timing of expected business milestones; (iii) risks relating to the non-exclusive nature of our partnerships, our ability to secure new business relationships, and our ability to manage these relationships; (iv) our ability to negotiate and execute commercial agreements with our partners and customers on commercially reasonable terms; (v) broad market adoption of EVs and other technologies where we are able to deploy our technology, if developed successfully; (vi) our success attracting and retaining our executive officers, key employees, and other qualified personnel; (vii) our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property, including in jurisdictions outside of the United States; (viii) our ability to secure government contracts and grants, changes in government priorities with respect to our government contracts and grants, and the availability of government subsidies and economic incentives; (ix) delays in the construction and operation of facilities that meet our short-term research and development and long-term electrolyte production requirements; (x) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (xi) risks relating to our information technology infrastructure and data security breaches; and (xii) risks relating to other economic, business, or competitive factors in the United States and other jurisdictions, including supply chain interruptions and changes in market conditions, and our ability to manage these risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the “Risk Factors” sections of Solid Power’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 10-K”) and other documents filed by Solid Power from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), all of which are, or will be, in the case of the Form 10-K, available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Solid Power gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Solid Power, Inc.

(in thousands, except par value and number of shares)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

25,413

 

 

$

34,537

 

Marketable securities

 

 

92,784

 

 

 

141,505

 

Contract receivables

 

 

1,393

 

 

 

1,553

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

5,646

 

 

 

5,523

 

Total current assets

 

 

125,236

 

 

 

183,118

 

Long-Term Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

97,208

 

 

 

99,156

 

Right-of-use operating lease assets, net

 

 

7,490

 

 

 

7,154

 

Right-of-use finance lease assets, net

 

 

856

 

 

 

1,088

 

Investments

 

 

210,400

 

 

 

239,566

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

2,072

 

 

 

1,650

 

Other assets

 

 

721

 

 

 

1,060

 

Loan receivable from equity method investee

 

 

4,267

 

 

 

 

Total long-term assets

 

 

323,014

 

 

 

349,674

 

Total assets

 

$

448,250

 

 

$

532,792

 

Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

 

$

8,124

 

 

$

6,455

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

3,150

 

 

 

1

 

Deferred revenue from related parties

 

 

 

 

 

828

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

7,578

 

 

 

7,590

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

833

 

 

 

626

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

285

 

 

 

379

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

19,970

 

 

 

15,879

 

Long-Term Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warrant liabilities

 

 

8,735

 

 

 

4,227

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

8,023

 

 

 

7,996

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

 

266

 

 

 

552

 

Other liabilities

 

 

942

 

 

 

803

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

17,966

 

 

 

13,578

 

Total liabilities

 

 

37,936

 

 

 

29,457

 

Mezzanine Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mezzanine equity

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 180,364,028 and 179,010,884 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

 

18

 

 

 

18

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

591,394

 

 

 

588,515

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(181,171

)

 

 

(84,639

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)

 

 

39

 

 

 

(559

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

410,280

 

 

 

503,335

 

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity

 

$

448,250

 

 

$

532,792

 

Solid Power, Inc.

(in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts)

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Revenue

 

$

20,139

 

 

$

17,410

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs

 

 

20,284

 

 

 

27,731

 

Research and development

 

 

73,341

 

 

 

54,749

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

31,847

 

 

 

25,550

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

125,472

 

 

 

108,030

 

Operating Loss

 

 

(105,333

)

 

 

(90,620

)

Nonoperating Income and Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

17,671

 

 

 

20,265

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

(4,508

)

 

 

4,890

 

Interest expense

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(84

)

Other expense

 

 

(2,977

)

 

 

 

Total nonoperating income and expense

 

 

10,140

 

 

 

25,071

 

Pretax Loss

 

 

(95,193

)

 

 

(65,549

)

Income tax expense

 

 

1,194

 

 

 

 

Share of net loss of equity method investee

 

 

133

 

 

 

 

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders

 

$

(96,520

)

 

$

(65,549

)

Other Comprehensive Income

 

 

598

 

 

 

2,600

 

Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders

 

$

(95,922

)

 

$

(62,949

)

Basic and diluted loss per share

 

$

(0.54

)

 

$

(0.37

)

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted

 

 

179,397,332

 

 

 

178,006,919

 

Solid Power, Inc.

(in thousands, except par value, share amounts, and per share amounts)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(96,520

)

 

$

(65,549

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

16,464

 

 

 

11,962

 

Amortization of right-of-use assets

 

 

900

 

 

 

768

 

Loss on sales of property, plant, and equipment

 

 

1,957

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of note receivable

 

 

760

 

 

 

 

Share of net loss of equity method investee

 

 

133

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

11,972

 

 

 

10,370

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

4,508

 

 

 

(4,890

)

Accretion of discounts on other long-term liabilities

 

 

78

 

 

 

174

 

Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on available-for-sale-securities

 

 

(7,829

)

 

 

(10,975

)

Change in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contract receivables

 

 

160

 

 

 

(31

)

Contract receivables from related parties

 

 

 

 

 

319

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

710

 

 

 

(1,510

)

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

 

 

1,268

 

 

 

1,814

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

3,150

 

 

 

(50

)

Deferred revenue from related parties

 

 

(828

)

 

 

(3,172

)

Accrued compensation

 

 

(11

)

 

 

3,058

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(771

)

 

 

(549

)

Net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities

 

 

(63,899

)

 

 

(58,261

)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(15,942

)

 

 

(34,512

)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

 

 

(216,193

)

 

 

(327,591

)

Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities

 

 

302,966

 

 

 

405,161

 

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

 

 

77

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for loan receivable from equity method investee

 

 

(5,610

)

 

 

 

Cash paid for equity method investment

 

 

(656

)

 

 

 

Purchases of intangible assets

 

 

(438

)

 

 

(556

)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by investing activities

 

 

64,204

 

 

 

42,502

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

273

 

 

 

220

 

Proceeds from issuance of shares of common stock under the ESPP

 

 

412

 

 

 

434

 

Cash paid for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

 

(615

)

 

 

(112

)

Repurchase of shares of common stock

 

 

(9,072

)

 

 

 

Payments on finance lease liabilities

 

 

(427

)

 

 

(362

)

Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(9,429

)

 

 

173

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(9,124

)

 

 

(15,586

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

34,537

 

 

 

50,123

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

25,413

 

 

$

34,537

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental information

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

$

46

 

 

$

84

 

Accrued capital expenditures

 

$

1,196

 

 

$

814

 

 


