Solera Corp. Files Registration Statement with the SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

WESTLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Solera Corp. (“Solera”), the leading global provider of SaaS solutions to the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, providing asset intelligence that accelerates business success for its customers, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Solera has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SLRA.”





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets will be book-running managers, and Baird, BMO Capital Markets, Piper Sandler, Rothschild & Co, Stifel, William Blair, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, KKR, Macquarie Capital and Needham & Company will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, telephone: 1-877-821-7388, or email: prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

