Soleo Health Selected as a Specialty Pharmacy Partner of RYPLAZIM® for Plasminogen Deficiency Type 1 (PLGD-1) Treatment

Company Selected Based on its Specialty Pharmacy Capabilities in Treating Patients with Ultra-rare Diseases

FRISCO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ComplexCare—Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services for treating rare- and ultra-rare diseases, announced today it has been named a limited distribution specialty pharmacy partner to dispense RYPLAZIM® (plasminogen, human-tvmh), manufactured by Kedrion Biopharma.





RYPLAZIM is the first and only Food & Drug Administration (FDA)-approved treatment for supporting the approximately 500 people in the U.S. affected by plasminogen deficiency type 1 (PLGD-1). Considered an ultra-rare disease, PLGD-1 leads to reduced plasminogen activity levels in the body, often resulting in fibrinous lesions on various organs. Approximately 81% of patients develop lesions on one or both eyes as their primary symptom; however, lesions can develop throughout the body, potentially on all organs with mucous membranes. Patients with PLGD-1 may require lifelong treatment.

“We at Kedrion Biopharma appreciate our ongoing partnership with Soleo Health, especially with our latest specialty pharmaceutical, RYPLAZIM. We are confident that our continued collaboration will further improve the lives of patients suffering from PLGD-1 to ensure this essential medication reaches those who need it most,” asserted Bob Rossilli, chief commercial officer of Kedrion Biopharma.

“We take pride in being among the few selected specialty pharmacy providers administering RYPLAZIM to PLGD-1 patients. Complex conditions like PLGD-1 require our clinical excellence and extensive knowledge to ensure patients receive appropriate access to treatment while simplifying their complex care. We are thankful for our relationship with Kedrion and the opportunity to make a significant difference in these patients’ lives,” explained Drew Walk, chief executive officer of Soleo Health.

For more information about receiving RYPLAZIM therapy and services through Soleo Health, contact the Company at phone 844.547.8600 or fax 380.257.2419.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.

The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 26 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC, ACHC with Distinction in Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs and The Joint Commission. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com

Contacts

Susan Turkell, 303.766.4343, sturkell@soleohealth.com

RYPLAZIM Therapy Inquiries: 844.547.8600