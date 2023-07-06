Soleo Health Prepared to Meet Increased Demand of FDA-Approved LEQEMBI™ (lecanemab-irmb) to Treat Alzheimer’s Disease

Company Provides Alzheimer’s Disease Patients Greater Access to Care through Administration of LEQEMBI In-home or On-site at its Infusion Centers

FRISCO, Texas—Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today the Company is prepared to address anticipated increases in demand from Alzheimer's Disease patients prescribed LEQEMBI™ (lecanemab-irmb) on the heels of the drug receiving full Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval today.





In January 2023, Soleo Health was selected by Eisai Inc., a developer of pharmaceuticals, as the specialty pharmacy distribution partner for LEQEMBI to treat Alzheimer’s Disease. At that time, the highly anticipated treatment — an anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody used to treat mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer’s Disease and mild Alzheimer’s Disease (collectively known as early Alzheimer’s Disease) — had received fast-track FDA approval initially. Today, LEQEMBI received full FDA approval.

Patients prescribed LEQEMBI through Soleo Health can receive treatment in one of the Company’s 35+ Ambulatory Infusion Centers (AICs) nationwide or in their homes. They will be supported through Soleo Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Therapeutic Care Management Center (TCMC), staffed with specially trained interdisciplinary teams comprising highly experienced therapy-care pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors. Soleo Health’s distinctive Alzheimer’s Disease TCMC is supported through the Company’s specialty pharmacy locations nationwide with pharmacy licensure in all 50 states.

“LEQEMBI represents an important advancement in the ongoing fight to treat Alzheimer’s Disease. We are already administering LEQEMBI to patients nationwide and have received significant interest from many more as well as the Alzheimer’s community. We expect interest to dramatically increase with the full FDA approval and have scaled our national clinical network and operations to meet impending demand,” explained Soleo Health Chief Executive Officer Drew Walk.

“Soleo Health’s role for appropriate Alzheimer’s patients seeking treatment is to simplify complex care and provide them greater access to medications. We play a key role in care coordination with physicians, patients and families to assist in navigating their journeys with the administration of LEQEMBI. This, coupled with our deep commitment to and expertise in caring for patients with Alzheimer’s Disease as well as rare and ultra-rare diseases, is among the reasons Soleo Health was selected as a specialty pharmacy provider of LEQEMBI. We appreciate the opportunity to positively impact the lives of those with Alzheimer’s,” Walk concluded.

In addition to treating patients at home or its AICs nationwide, Soleo Health distributes LEQEMBI to prescriber offices and infusion centers.

For more information about LEQEMBI therapy and services through Soleo Health, contact the Company’s Alzheimer’s Disease TCMC at 844.960.9090 or email alzheimers@soleohealth.com.

